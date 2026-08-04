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Donald Trump Will Let Jeanine Pirro 'Suffer' and 'Make Her Life as Difficult as Possible' After Reflecting Pool Blunder, Claims CNN Star

Donald Trump ,Jeanine Pirro
Source: MEGA

A CNN media expert said that rather than fire Jeanine Pirro over her Reflecting Pool decision, Donald Trump will let her 'suffer.'

Aug. 4 2026, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

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CNN Chief Media Correspondent Brian Stelter predicted that President Donald Trump will not fire Jeanine Pirro from her role as U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, but will instead "let her suffer" by making her life in the position as difficult as possible.

Speaking with Kaitlan Collins on CNN, Stelter highlighted the deep history and 35-year friendship between Trump and Pirro to explain why a direct firing is unlikely, despite Trump's current fury over a high-profile case.

Trump is reportedly furious with the former Fox News star over a Justice Department conclusion regarding the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

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Inside the Reflecting Pool Drama

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Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

A CNN journalist believes Donald Trump won't fire Jeanine Pirro over the Reflecting Pool drama.

A DOJ filing concluded that the structural issues stemmed from a flawed renovation rather than vandalism.

The Justice Department has officially dropped all vandalism charges against three-time Olympic canoeist David Hearn and three other defendants regarding damage to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

Hearn, 67, who competed for the U.S. in three Summer Olympic Games, was originally facing up to 10 years in prison on a felony property destruction charge. He maintained that he was on a bike ride when he touched a piece of the liner that was already peeling.

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Donald Trump ,Jeanine Pirro
Source: MEGA

'I think she choked,' Donald Trump admitted of Jeanine Pirro.

Federal prosecutors admitted in court filings that the peeling and bubbling of the pool's new $14 million liner were caused by a botched, rushed installation by the contractor rather than by criminal destruction.

Trump publicly criticized Pirro, stating, "Frankly, I think she choked," and questioned her thinking.

Reports initially surfaced that he was privately considering removing her from her post after a viral photo on Monday, August 3, showed her walking out of her office, towing a white box of belongings.

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'This Is Not an Ordinary Trump Relationship'

Brian Stelter ,Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Brian Stelter said Jeanine Pirro and the POTUS have a 'very unique relationship.'

Stelter noted they have been close friends since the 1990s.

“This is not an ordinary Trump relationship. Pirro and Trump have been friends for 35 years. They go way back to the '90s. In the '90s, he once said, ‘She’s s--- as h---…' It’s a very unique relationship. This is someone — Trump once called her ‘Justice Jeanine,’ suggesting she could be on the Supreme Court for him someday,” Stelter spilled. “So, this relationship is so tight, and that’s what makes the schism so dramatic today.”

Donald Trump ,Jeanine Pirro
Source: MEGA

'I think it’s more likely that he’ll just let her suffer,' Brian Stelter predcited.

Due to these deep roots, Stelter expects Trump to avoid an outright ouster. Instead, he predicts Trump will keep her in the job while ice-boxing her or making the working environment highly uncomfortable.

When Collins asked if he thinks Pirro could be fired, Stelter replied, “I do, given what you’ve covered for the past decade with the president, but I think it’s more likely that he’ll just let her suffer. Keep her in the job, make her life as difficult as possible — does that sound right?”

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