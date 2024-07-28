7 of the Craziest Events Leading Up to the 2024 Presidential Election: From Donald Trump's Assassination Attempt to Joe Biden Dropping Out and More

On July 13, the ex-POTUS held his rally in Butler, Penn., where 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks attempted to assassinate him using a semi-automatic AR-15 rifle. The suspect was killed by the Secret Service agents moments after he opened fire.

Trump was taken to the Butler Memorial Hospital to get the top of his right ear treated.

“[The bullet impact] was far enough away from [Trump's] head that there was no concussive effect from the bullet. And it just took the top of his ear off. A little bit of the top of his ear off as it passed through. It was bleeding like crazy because the ear is pretty vascular and bleeds pretty badly,” Trump's doctor, Dr. Ronny Jackson, shared on "The Benny Show" podcast.

“I bandaged it up pretty good this morning…it’s not a clean laceration like you’d have with a knife or a blade….it’s easy to bleed again. If you mess with it, it starts bleeding again. We’ve got it dressed up,” the doctor added.

However, there has been speculation regarding what truly happened as the investigators began looking into whether Trump was hit with a bullet or shrapnel.