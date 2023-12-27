Donald Trump Rejoices After He's Kept on Michigan Ballot: 'This Pathetic Gambit to Rig the Election Has Failed'
Donald Trump celebrated his recent win: being able to stay on Michigan's ballot after the Michigan Supreme Court ruled against keeping him off for the 2024 election.
“The Michigan Supreme Court has strongly and rightfully denied the Desperate Democrat attempt to take the leading Candidate in the 2024 Presidential Election, me, off the ballot in the Great State of Michigan. This pathetic gambit to rig the Election has failed all across the Country, including in States that have historically leaned heavily toward the Democrats,” the 77-year-old wrote on Truth Social.
"Colorado is the only State to have fallen prey to the scheme. That 4-3 Colorado Supreme Court decision, which they themselves stayed, thus keeping me on the ballot as we go up to the U.S. Supreme Court, is being ridiculed and mocked all over the World. We have to prevent the 2024 Election from being Rigged and Stolen like they stole 2020 – just look at the complete mess we have as a result with Crooked Joe Biden violently destroying everything in his sight, from our once-great Economy to our once-fair Justice System. We have to save our Country from decline and the Radical Left. Make America Great Again!" he continued.
As OK! previously reported, the businessman was kicked off the Colorado ballot, as the court ruled that since he engaged in an insurrection that led to the Capitol attack on January 6, he shouldn't be running for president.
“No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof," part of the 14th Amendment, Section 3 reads.
After Joe Biden said the former president "supported an insurrection," Trump lashed out.
"Crooked Joe Biden is the Insurrectionist because he let millions of unknown people come recklessly and unchecked through our insane 'Open' Border, let a war begin in the Middle East and Ukraine, Weaponized our DOJ & FBI, SURRENDERED in Afghanistan when we could have left with dignity and strength —the most embarrassing event in the history of our Country, and is destroying America with the GREEN NEW SCAM," he fumed.