President Joe Biden Bluntly Says There's 'No Question' Donald Trump Is an Insurrectionist: 'Certainly Self-Evident'
President Joe Biden almost refused to talk about Donald Trump being kicked off the 2024 ballot in Colorado, however, he relented and shared his thoughts on the situation.
The 81-year-old first said he was "not going to comment on a court case," but when he was asked, "Is he [Trump] an insurrectionist?" Biden couldn't help but give a blunt answer.
"Well, I think that was certainly self-evident. You saw it all. Now whether the 14th Amendment applies, I’ll let the court make that decision. But he certainly supported an insurrection. No question about it. None. Zero. And he seems to be doubling down on about everything. Anyway…" he replied.
As OK! previously reported, Colorado's Supreme Court ruled in a 4-3 decision on Tuesday, December 19, that the former president's role in the attempting to overturn the 2020 election. As a result, Trump is disqualified from running or holding office again, citing Section 3 of the 14th Amendment.
After the decision went viral, Trump was clearly upset, taking to Truth Social to vent about the ban.
He first quoted Fox News host Laura Ingraham, Trump wrote, "Tonight, America is seeing the ultimate — in ELECTION INTERFERENCE."
Trump shared another Fox News clip, this time of Gregg Jarrett claiming, "This is ELECTION RIGGING … This is an effort, make no mistake, to deprive American voters of their right to make the decision as to who should be president. It is anti-democratic. It's the equivalent of rigging the ballot box."
Trump then raged about Biden in another unhinged message.
"[Joe] BIDEN SHOULD DROP ALL OF THESE FAKE POLITICAL INDICTMENTS AGAINST ME, BOTH CRIMINAL & CIVIL," he exclaimed. "EVERY CASE I AM FIGHTING IS THE WORK OF THE DOJ & WHITE HOUSE. NO SUCH THING HAS EVER HAPPENED IN OUR COUNTRY BEFORE. BANANA REPUBLIC??? ELECTION INTERFERENCE!!!"
"A SAD DAY IN AMERICA!!!" he concluded.
Meanwhile, Former White House lawyer Ty Cobb predicted what might happen to Trump. "I think it could be 9-0 in the Supreme Court for Trump. I do believe it could be 9-0, because I think the law is clear," he said during an interview.
"The real key issue in this case is — is Trump an officer in the United States in the context in which that term is used in the Article 3 of the 14th Amendment," Cobb added.