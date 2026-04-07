Donald Trump Reportedly Asked Chris Christie for Dirt on the Kushner Family Before Jared Married Ivanka
April 7 2026, Published 11:57 a.m. ET
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) said his former pal President Donald Trump wanted him to try to break up the relationship between his daughter Ivanka and Jared Kushner.
Speaking at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government on Monday, April 6, Chris said Donald once asked him for "dirt" on Jared's family in an attempt to break up his relationship with his daughter.
The request occurred while Chris served as the U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey from 2002 to 2008.
Chris alleged that Donald was "not thrilled" about the couple getting married and asked him during a dinner, "Do you have anything more on the family so that I can break this up?" (Ivanka converted to Judaism to marry Jared, a modern Orthodox Jew.)
Chris recalled thinking he had already provided plenty of information, noting that Jared's father, Charles, had famously hired a prostitute to seduce his own brother-in-law to record the act and send it to his sister.
“I thought to myself, haven’t I given you enough? Her prospective father-in-law hired a hooker to seduce his own sister’s husband, videotape it, hold it, and then send it to her on the day of her son’s engagement party,” he recalled.
“I looked at him like, not enough, huh, to say, 'That might be a family I want to stay away from.' But that’s Trump. When he gets himself worked into a lather, he will say and do anything to get what he wants,” Chris said.
At the time, Chris had already prosecuted Jared’s father, Charles, for crimes including tax evasion and witness tampering.
Donald granted Charles a full and unconditional pardon on December 23, 2020.
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Chris has long spoken about his friction with Donald's son-in-law — attributing his 2016 firing from the Trump transition team to Jared's "political hit job.”
Chris described the early relationship between Jared and Ivanka as on-again, off-again, but when they got back together, it “became clear to Donald Trump that they were going to get married.”
Chris also pointed to reports that California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Donald told him Jared wasn’t his first choice to marry his daughter.
“He has said this publicly — that he would have rather had her marry Tom Brady, which might be the only popular thing he could say in New England, to say nice things about Tom Brady,” Chris said.
“But he was not thrilled, let’s say, about this," he added.
Jared and Ivanka married in a Jewish ceremony on October 25, 2009, at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.