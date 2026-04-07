Politics Donald Trump Reportedly Asked Chris Christie for Dirt on the Kushner Family Before Jared Married Ivanka Source: MEGA Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said Donald Trump was desperate to break up Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump. Lesley Abravanel April 7 2026, Published 11:57 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) said his former pal President Donald Trump wanted him to try to break up the relationship between his daughter Ivanka and Jared Kushner. Speaking at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government on Monday, April 6, Chris said Donald once asked him for "dirt" on Jared's family in an attempt to break up his relationship with his daughter. The request occurred while Chris served as the U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey from 2002 to 2008.

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Christie: It became clear to Trump that Jared and Ivanka would get married. He was not thrilled about this. I was still the prosecutor. He asked me to go out to dinner and said, do you have anything more on the family, so I can break this up? pic.twitter.com/nRz6VIFeoZ — Acyn (@Acyn) April 6, 2026 Source: @Acyn/X

Chris alleged that Donald was "not thrilled" about the couple getting married and asked him during a dinner, "Do you have anything more on the family so that I can break this up?" (Ivanka converted to Judaism to marry Jared, a modern Orthodox Jew.) Chris recalled thinking he had already provided plenty of information, noting that Jared's father, Charles, had famously hired a prostitute to seduce his own brother-in-law to record the act and send it to his sister. “I thought to myself, haven’t I given you enough? Her prospective father-in-law hired a hooker to seduce his own sister’s husband, videotape it, hold it, and then send it to her on the day of her son’s engagement party,” he recalled.

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Source: MEGA Donald granted Charles Kushner a full and unconditional pardon on December 23, 2020.

“I looked at him like, not enough, huh, to say, 'That might be a family I want to stay away from.' But that’s Trump. When he gets himself worked into a lather, he will say and do anything to get what he wants,” Chris said. At the time, Chris had already prosecuted Jared’s father, Charles, for crimes including tax evasion and witness tampering. Donald granted Charles a full and unconditional pardon on December 23, 2020.

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Source: MEGA Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner share three kids.

Chris has long spoken about his friction with Donald's son-in-law — attributing his 2016 firing from the Trump transition team to Jared's "political hit job.” Chris described the early relationship between Jared and Ivanka as on-again, off-again, but when they got back together, it “became clear to Donald Trump that they were going to get married.”

Source: MEGA The pair married in a Jewish ceremony on October 25, 2009.