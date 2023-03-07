New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu Scoffs At Donald Trump Winning 2024 Republication Nomination: 'Not Going To Happen'

"As far as​ ​former President Trump, I think he’s going to run – obviously he’s in the race. He’s not going to be the nominee. That’s just not going to happen​,” the politician said on Meet the Press.

“I think there’s a lot of opportunity to bring forward what the Republican ​P​arty – not what we were, not yesterday’s leadership or yesterday’s story, or crying about what happened in November of ‘22 — but what we’re going to bring to the table and get done tomorrow, and that’s what America is looking for​,” he continued. "And so I’m really confident that whoever comes out of the Republican nomination process is going to lead this country and will be able to deliver a win in ‘24, and I’ll back them."