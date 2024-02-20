Donald Trump Spokesperson Mocks Nikki Haley After She Refuses to Quit Campaign
Nikki Haley vowed not to give up on her campaign for the 2024 election while speaking at a rally in Greenville, S.C., on Tuesday, February 20.
“Some of you — perhaps a few of you in the media — came here today to see if I’m dropping out of the race,” she told the crowd. “Well, I’m not. Far from it.”
“I feel no need to kiss the ring,” she continued. “And I have no fear of Trump’s retribution. I’m not looking for anything from him. My own political future is of zero concern.”
The former governor of South Carolina noted that was why she refuses to give up her campaign.
“South Carolina will vote on Saturday. But on Sunday, I’ll still be running for president,” she said. “I’m not going anywhere.”
Haley added that she will be campaigning every day “until the last person votes,” because she believes in a “better America and future for our kids.”
“If I was running for a bogus reason, I would have dropped out a long time ago,” she concluded.
That same day, Donald Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to mock the 52-year-old for refusing to step down from her election campaign.
“She's going to drop down to kiss a-- when she quits, like she always does,” he wrote.
This comes after Haley controversially stated that she would pardon Trump if she was elected POTUS. The embattled ex-prez is currently facing 91 felony counts across four jurisdictions, including but not limited to for his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
“If you’re talking about pardoning Trump, it’s not a matter of innocence or guilt at that point because that means he would have already been found guilty,” she said on Sunday, February 18, at a Fox News town hall in South Carolina. “I believe in the best interest of bringing the country together, I would pardon Donald Trump. Because I think it’s important for the country to move on.”
“We’ve got to leave the negativity and the baggage behind,” she continued. “I don’t want this country divided any further. I don’t think it’s in the best interests for America to have an 80-year-old president sitting in jail and having everybody upset about it. I think this would be the time that we would need to move forward and get this out of the way.”
Trump’s first trial is scheduled to begin in late March.
He’s pleaded not guilty to all charges and insists that the many legal cases against him were orchestrated by the Biden administration to interfere with his campaign.