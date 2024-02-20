Donald Trump Spokesperson Mocks Nikki Haley After She Refuses to Quit Campaign

This comes after Haley controversially stated that she would pardon Trump if she was elected POTUS. The embattled ex-prez is currently facing 91 felony counts across four jurisdictions, including but not limited to for his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

“If you’re talking about pardoning Trump, it’s not a matter of innocence or guilt at that point because that means he would have already been found guilty,” she said on Sunday, February 18, at a Fox News town hall in South Carolina. “I believe in the best interest of bringing the country together, I would pardon Donald Trump. Because I think it’s important for the country to move on.”

“We’ve got to leave the negativity and the baggage behind,” she continued. “I don’t want this country divided any further. I don’t think it’s in the best interests for America to have an 80-year-old president sitting in jail and having everybody upset about it. I think this would be the time that we would need to move forward and get this out of the way.”