'He Was Seething': Sara Haines Says Donald Trump's Victory Speech After New Hampshire Primary 'Sounded Like He Lost'

Source: @theview/x;mega
Jan. 24 2024, Published 12:34 p.m. ET

Donald Trump won the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday, January 23, but his speech made it seem like he was a sore loser.

On the Wednesday, January 24, episode of The View, Sara Haines observed that the 77-year-old was annoyed at Nikki Haley, even though she didn't come out on top.

Source: @theview/x

Sara Haines brought up Donald Trump's victory speech on 'The View.'

"She's so deep under his skin right now. His victory speech sounded like he lost. He was pissed. He was very angry last night. He was seething. That speech became about Nikki Haley. If he was really meaning what he said, he should have left her behind," Haines said while at the table.

The ladies went on to chat about Trump's potential VP picks, with Alyssa Farah Griffin saying some of the people in the running — Marco Rubio, Elise Stefanik and more — all know Haley is more qualified to be president than Trump.

Source: mega
"He is what many people realize what they were. I always joke, 'Everyone was like we got Obama in.' People then woke up and was like, 'He's Black?' It didn't stop one side or a group of people from making that the problem. Not that he wasn't a good president but that he was somehow Black and not born in this country — Hawaii!" Whoopi Goldberg joked while talking to the audience.

Source: @theview/x

Whoopi Goldberg spoke about the upcoming election during the show.

As OK! previously reported, Trump went on a rant about Haley.

“We beat her so badly,” he told the crowd.

“I can say to everybody, ‘Thank you for the victories, it’s wonderful,’ or I can go up and say, ‘Who the h--- was the imposter that went up on the stage before and claimed a victory?’ She did very poorly actually,” he added. “I said, 'Wow, she's doing a speech like she won. She didn't win. She lost.' Let's not have somebody take a victory when she had a very bad night. She had a very bad night.”

Source: mega

Donald Trump called Nikki Haley an 'imposter' during his speech.

Meanwhile, Haley is not backing down or dropping out of the race just yet.

"With Donald Trump. Republicans have lost almost every competitive election. We lost the Senate. We lost the House. We lost the White House. We lost in 2018. We lost in 2020, and we lost in 2022. The worst-kept secret in politics is how badly the Democrats want to run against Donald Trump," she exclaimed. "They know Trump is the only Republican in the country who Joe Biden can defeat. You can’t fix the mess if you don’t win an election. A Trump nomination is a Biden win and a Kamala Harris presidency. I defeat Biden handily. With Donald Trump, you have one bout of chaos after another. This court case, that controversy, this tweet, that senior moment. You can’t fix Joe Biden’s chaos with Republican chaos."

