'He Was Seething': Sara Haines Says Donald Trump's Victory Speech After New Hampshire Primary 'Sounded Like He Lost'

"She's so deep under his skin right now. His victory speech sounded like he lost. He was pissed. He was very angry last night. He was seething. That speech became about Nikki Haley. If he was really meaning what he said, he should have left her behind," Haines said while at the table.

The ladies went on to chat about Trump's potential VP picks, with Alyssa Farah Griffin saying some of the people in the running — Marco Rubio, Elise Stefanik and more — all know Haley is more qualified to be president than Trump.