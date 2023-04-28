Donald Trump Says He's Retiring The Name 'Crooked' From Hillary Clinton: She's 'Out There Celebrating'
Donald Trump announced he may be acting nicer toward Hillary Clinton going forward.
During a campaign rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, the former president, 76, spoke about how he's giving President Joe Biden a new nickname.
"I will be retiring the name ‘Crooked’ from Hillary Clinton," Trump said. "And I’m going to give her a new name — I don’t know, like maybe ‘Lovely Hillary’ or ‘Beautiful Hillary’ — but I’m going to retire the name ‘Crooked’ so that we can use the name for Joe Biden, because he’ll be known from now on as 'Crooked Joe Biden.'"
The businessman then joked that Clinton, 75, is probably "out there someplace celebrating" his decision.
Clinton and Trump faced off against one another in the 2016 election, but the latter ended up winning.
As OK! previously reported, Trump went on a rant about Biden just a few days after he announced he would be attempting to stay in the White House for another four years.
There has "never been anyone in the history of American politics so crooked or dishonest as Joe Biden," he continued. "It is Biden who poses the threat to democracy because he is grossly incompetent, he has no idea what he is doing and basically, he doesn’t have a clue, and that is a very bad position to put our country in. Our country is in a very, very dangerous position right now. Very, very dangerous. We are led by a hopeless person, but we will win in 2024 and make America great again. We can do it. It’s not too late. He wants to finish the job of destroying our country. But on that, he's actually very close — he is very close to finishing the job."
He concluded, "We’re going to beat them at the ballot box and we’re going to settle our unfinished business. It is unfinished."
Trump previously bashes his rivals, including Biden, Clinton and Ron DeSantis.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Earlier this month, when asked if Biden is all there mentally, he replied, “Look, I watch him just like you do. And I think it’s almost inappropriate for me to say it. I don’t see how it’s possible. But there’s something wrong.”