Donald Trump Reveals Lewd 'Pet Name' for Donald Jr.'s Ex Kimberly Guilfoyle 

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President Donald Trump revealed his shocking nickname for his son Donald Jr.’s ex-fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, during a Greek Independence Day event at the White House on Thursday, March 26. Kimberly, whom Donald tapped as U.S. Ambassador to Greece, revealed to the group, which included an awkwardly laughing Archbishop Elpidophoros of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese, that his "little pet name" for the 57-year-old ex-wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom is "Kimber-lay.” While praising her diplomatic work, Donald joked about the nickname on stage, mentioning that he has called her that for a long time.

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Trump: Kimberlay. Kimberly Guilfoyle. I love calling her Kimberlay. You are the greatest. I hope you come back here in 12 years or whenever the term ends pic.twitter.com/fNfDQAcjKL — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) March 26, 2026 Source: @HQNewsNow/X

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'Little Pet Name'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump gushed over Kimberly Guilfoyle during an event.

“I love calling her ‘Kimber-lay,’ that’s my little pet name, right?” Donald revealed. “But you are the greatest, and I heard they love you over there. And I hope you come back here in 12 years or whenever the term ends.” Kimberly's relationship with Don Jr. ended after six years in December 2024. The once-divorced junior Trump, 47, is currently engaged to Bettina Anderson, 39, a Palm Beach socialite. The POTUS officially announced their engagement during a White House holiday party on December 15, 2025.

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Gavin Newsom's Connection to Kimberly Guilfoyle

Source: MEGA Gavin Newsom used to be married to Kimberly Guilfoyle.

The twice-divorced Kimberly, who has no ancestral connection to Greece, infamously joked to Greek President Konstantinos Tasoulas about being on the lookout for a "new husband" shortly after arriving in Athens to serve as the U.S. Ambassador to Greece in late 2025. Her appointment was met with some scrutiny in Greece due to 2015 comments in which she labeled Greeks "freeloaders" during bailout negotiations, prompting Greek officials to note that she is arriving in the reformed "Greece of 2025," not 2015. In his new memoir, Young Man in a Hurry: A Memoir of Discovery, Newsom describes his four-year marriage to Kimberly as a "marriage of two ambitious climbers." He characterized it as a "less intimate than convenient" partnership that relied on emotional distance, while noting that his sister viewed her as someone who needed to "own a room.”

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump Jr. is now engaged to Bettina Anderson.

The Democratic 2028 presidential frontrunner contrasted her career path toward Fox News and conservative politics with their San Francisco life, and despite their differences, they said the divorce was amicable. Vanessa Trump, now dating Tiger Woods, filed for divorce from Don Jr. in March 2018 after 12 years of marriage, with the proceedings finalized in late 2018.

Source: MEGA Gavin Newsom wrote about their marriage in his memoir.