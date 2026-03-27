Donald Trump Reveals Lewd 'Pet Name' for Donald Jr.'s Ex Kimberly Guilfoyle
March 27 2026, Published 10:58 a.m. ET
President Donald Trump revealed his shocking nickname for his son Donald Jr.’s ex-fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, during a Greek Independence Day event at the White House on Thursday, March 26.
Kimberly, whom Donald tapped as U.S. Ambassador to Greece, revealed to the group, which included an awkwardly laughing Archbishop Elpidophoros of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese, that his "little pet name" for the 57-year-old ex-wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom is "Kimber-lay.”
While praising her diplomatic work, Donald joked about the nickname on stage, mentioning that he has called her that for a long time.
'Little Pet Name'
“I love calling her ‘Kimber-lay,’ that’s my little pet name, right?” Donald revealed. “But you are the greatest, and I heard they love you over there. And I hope you come back here in 12 years or whenever the term ends.”
Kimberly's relationship with Don Jr. ended after six years in December 2024.
The once-divorced junior Trump, 47, is currently engaged to Bettina Anderson, 39, a Palm Beach socialite. The POTUS officially announced their engagement during a White House holiday party on December 15, 2025.
Gavin Newsom's Connection to Kimberly Guilfoyle
The twice-divorced Kimberly, who has no ancestral connection to Greece, infamously joked to Greek President Konstantinos Tasoulas about being on the lookout for a "new husband" shortly after arriving in Athens to serve as the U.S. Ambassador to Greece in late 2025.
Her appointment was met with some scrutiny in Greece due to 2015 comments in which she labeled Greeks "freeloaders" during bailout negotiations, prompting Greek officials to note that she is arriving in the reformed "Greece of 2025," not 2015.
In his new memoir, Young Man in a Hurry: A Memoir of Discovery, Newsom describes his four-year marriage to Kimberly as a "marriage of two ambitious climbers." He characterized it as a "less intimate than convenient" partnership that relied on emotional distance, while noting that his sister viewed her as someone who needed to "own a room.”
- Donald Trump Jr. Called Out by Fans for Displaying Photo of Ex-Fiancee Kimberly Guilfoyle During Livestream
- It's Over! Donald Trump Jr. Says He'll 'Never Stop Caring' for Ex-Fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle After Shocking Split
- Kimberly Guilfoyle Reveals Where She Stands With Ex-Husband Gavin Newsom After Dissing Their Relationship
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The Democratic 2028 presidential frontrunner contrasted her career path toward Fox News and conservative politics with their San Francisco life, and despite their differences, they said the divorce was amicable.
Vanessa Trump, now dating Tiger Woods, filed for divorce from Don Jr. in March 2018 after 12 years of marriage, with the proceedings finalized in late 2018.
The couple, who married in 2005, share five children.
Kimberly has one child with her ex-husband, furniture heir Eric Villency.
Following their split, Don Jr. stated he will always "care for" Guilfoyle and that they share a "special bond."
Amidst their 2024 separation, he praised her, saying, "I could not be more proud of her and the important role she'll continue to play in my father's administration."