Mark Cuban Apologizes for Saying Donald Trump Is 'Never' Around 'Strong Women': 'Can't Nail Every Interview'
Mark Cuban apologized for saying Donald Trump is "never" around "strong, intelligent women" one day after the remarks went viral.
"When I said this during the interview, I didn't get it out exactly the way I thought I did. So I apologize to anyone who felt slighted or upset by my response. As I said, it wasn't about Trump voters, supporters or employees. Current or former. And, I set myself up for the 6 sec soundbite. No excuses. Can't nail every interview. My skin is thick enough. What bothers me though is that so many of the comments or media, in support of, or against me, has some level of insult attached to it. Not just here. But everywhere. I'm not blaming anyone. We are where we are. Here is hoping that changes at least a little bit in a week. In the spirit of joy... I have to add that all the AI memes of me with the long hair crack me up. So there is a positive !" the Shark Tank star, 66, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Friday, November 1.
As OK! previously reported, Cuban made the remarks during the Thursday, October 31, episode of The View.
“Donald Trump, you never see him around strong, intelligent women. Ever. It’s just that simple. They’re intimidating to him. He doesn’t like to be challenged by them and, you know, Nikki Haley will call him on his nonsense with reproductive rights and how he sees and treats and talks about women. I mean, he just can’t have her around. It wouldn’t work,” the investor said.
However, the clip soon went viral, sparking backlash from some of Trump's allies, including Kellyanne Conway.
“It just shows how desperate and concerned they are that they are not certain that they’re supporting a strong, intelligent woman for president. She’s [Kamala Harris] down in the polls or may be tied," Conway said.
Trump himself also shot back at Cuban, who endorsed Harris for president, via X.
"Mark Cuban, a really dumb guy, who thinks he’s 'hot stuff' but he’s absolutely nothing, is now out there saying that I don’t surround myself with strong women. Actually, he is very wrong, I surround myself with the strongest of women - With the understanding that ALL women are great, whether strong or not strong. This guy is such a fool, he’s constantly on Television being critical, and only for the reason that I tuned him out completely while President because he called incessantly. I told him, very pointedly, 'Look Mark, I’ve got a lot of things to do, I just can’t be taking so many pointless calls from you.' In any event, that affected him greatly, because he’s a very insecure guy, and a MAJOR LOSER, always has been and always will be! Nobody likes him, nobody respects him, and he’s unattractive both inside and out! He should go back to talk about the person he was forced to support, because I didn’t want it, Lyin’ Kamala Harris. Also, he’s got no clubhead speed!" he exclaimed. "I may, in fact, be surrounded by the strongest women in the World, including Heads of Countries, who make Mark look like a 'baby!' All strong women, and women in general, should be very angry about this weak man’s statement," he continued.