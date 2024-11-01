Mark Cuban Apologizes for Saying Donald Trump Is 'Never' Around 'Strong Women': 'Can't Nail Every Interview'

"Mark Cuban, a really dumb guy, who thinks he’s 'hot stuff' but he’s absolutely nothing, is now out there saying that I don’t surround myself with strong women. Actually, he is very wrong, I surround myself with the strongest of women - With the understanding that ALL women are great, whether strong or not strong. This guy is such a fool, he’s constantly on Television being critical, and only for the reason that I tuned him out completely while President because he called incessantly. I told him, very pointedly, 'Look Mark, I’ve got a lot of things to do, I just can’t be taking so many pointless calls from you.' In any event, that affected him greatly, because he’s a very insecure guy, and a MAJOR LOSER, always has been and always will be! Nobody likes him, nobody respects him, and he’s unattractive both inside and out! He should go back to talk about the person he was forced to support, because I didn’t want it, Lyin’ Kamala Harris. Also, he’s got no clubhead speed!" he exclaimed. "I may, in fact, be surrounded by the strongest women in the World, including Heads of Countries, who make Mark look like a 'baby!' All strong women, and women in general, should be very angry about this weak man’s statement," he continued.