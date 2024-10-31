Kellyanne Conway Fires Back at 'Desperate' Mark Cuban After He Says Donald Trump Is 'Intimidated' by 'Strong, Intelligent Women'
Kellyanne Conway, who led Donald Trump's 2016 campaign before becoming his senior advisor, defended her former boss after Mark Cuban said the ex-president doesn't surround himself with the best people.
“Donald Trump, you never see him around strong, intelligent women. Ever. It’s just that simple. They’re intimidating to him. He doesn’t like to be challenged by them and, you know, Nikki Haley will call him on his nonsense with reproductive rights and how he sees and treats and talks about women. I mean, he just can’t have her around. It wouldn’t work,” the Shark Tank star, 66, said while on the Thursday, October 31, episode of The View.
In response, the political guru, 57, said: “It just shows how desperate and concerned they are that they are not certain that they’re supporting a strong, intelligent woman for president. She’s [Kamala Harris] down in the polls or may be tied."
"And I’m standing here from the Ellipse with the White House in the background without a teleprompter, because I’m able to to speak with you. The place where I worked for four years for President Trump in May, I remind everyone, as I said in my RNC speech, I looked around the Roosevelt Room one day, and I saw Brooke Rollins, Ivanka Trump, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Mercedes Schlapp and me. Between the five of us. We have 19 children at the time, ages two through 16, where the highest rank in the White House are strong, intelligent women," she continued.
Kellyanne didn't stop there and continued to lash out at Mark.
"Show me a C-suite in America. Hey, show me any of Mark Cuban’s entrepreneurial pursuits where some of the top positions are being held by working moms whose kids are ages two through 16. You’re not going to find that. It really doesn’t matter to me what desperate people say. What I care about is defending the tens of millions of strong, intelligent women who are going to vote for Donald Trump next Tuesday and already have. And whether it’s Joe Biden calling us garbage or mega MAGA extremists, Hillary with the deplorable, irredeemable, and now Mark Cuban questionings that women around Donald Trump would not be stronger intelligent. There are losing this election based on their elitism and their direct insults to the American people," she stated.
After Cuban's statement, Trump campaign national press secretary Karoline Leavitt called out the reality star.
“Joe Biden called Trump supporters garbage, and now Kamala’s top surrogate Mark Cuban insinuated female Trump supporters are ‘weak and dumb.’ This is extremely insulting to the thousands of women who work for President Trump, and the tens of millions of women who are voting for him. These women are mothers, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders and they are, indeed, strong AND intelligent, despite what Mark Cuban and Kamala Harris say,” the statement reads.
“The joy at Kamala HQ has been replaced by division, vitriol, and a disturbing level of disrespect for the millions of Americans who are supporting President Trump after four years of destruction under Kamala Harris,” continued Leavitt. “Women want a President who will secure our border, remove violent criminals from our neighborhoods, and put more money in our pockets — and that’s exactly why we are supporting President Trump. Kamala Harris must immediately condemn Mark Cuban’s disrespectful insult to women.”