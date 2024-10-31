Kellyanne Conway Fires Back at 'Desperate' Mark Cuban After He Says Donald Trump Is 'Intimidated' by 'Strong, Intelligent Women'

"And I’m standing here from the Ellipse with the White House in the background without a teleprompter, because I’m able to to speak with you. The place where I worked for four years for President Trump in May, I remind everyone, as I said in my RNC speech, I looked around the Roosevelt Room one day, and I saw Brooke Rollins, Ivanka Trump, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Mercedes Schlapp and me. Between the five of us. We have 19 children at the time, ages two through 16, where the highest rank in the White House are strong, intelligent women," she continued.

Kellyanne didn't stop there and continued to lash out at Mark.

"Show me a C-suite in America. Hey, show me any of Mark Cuban’s entrepreneurial pursuits where some of the top positions are being held by working moms whose kids are ages two through 16. You’re not going to find that. It really doesn’t matter to me what desperate people say. What I care about is defending the tens of millions of strong, intelligent women who are going to vote for Donald Trump next Tuesday and already have. And whether it’s Joe Biden calling us garbage or mega MAGA extremists, Hillary with the deplorable, irredeemable, and now Mark Cuban questionings that women around Donald Trump would not be stronger intelligent. There are losing this election based on their elitism and their direct insults to the American people," she stated.