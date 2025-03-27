'Disgusting': Donald Trump Ridiculed for Calling Himself 'the Fertilization President' During Women's History Month

"We're going to have tremendous goodies in the bag for women, too," Trump said Wednesday. "The women, between the fertilization and all of the other things that we're talking about, it's going to be great."

Trump then paused as people in the room broke into laughter.

"Fertilization," he repeated as people in the audience continued to chuckle. "I'm still very proud of it. I don't care. I'll be known as the fertilization president and that's not bad. I've been called much worse and actually, I like it. I like it."