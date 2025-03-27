'Disgusting': Donald Trump Ridiculed for Calling Himself 'the Fertilization President' During Women's History Month
President Donald Trump was heavily criticized on social media after he referred to himself as "the fertilization president" during a White House event celebrating Women's History Month.
The gathering, held on Wednesday, March 26, was attended by an audience that broke into laughter as Trump unveiled his new self-given nickname.
"We're going to have tremendous goodies in the bag for women, too," Trump said Wednesday. "The women, between the fertilization and all of the other things that we're talking about, it's going to be great."
Trump then paused as people in the room broke into laughter.
"Fertilization," he repeated as people in the audience continued to chuckle. "I'm still very proud of it. I don't care. I'll be known as the fertilization president and that's not bad. I've been called much worse and actually, I like it. I like it."
Several critics flooded social media to mock and ridicule the president for his new self-given title, calling him out for his history of "sexist" comments and history of alleged sexual abuse.
One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared a clip of Trump's comments and wrote: "Disgusting doesn’t even begin to cover it. This isn’t locker room talk. It’s a confession of a man who’s spent his life abusing power, degrading women and turning human beings into trophies."
Another X user commented: "This isn’t a serious policy but a jumble of buzzwords wrapped in confusion and condescension. And people cheered! 'Fertilization president'? Women deserve reproductive healthcare grounded in science, rights, and dignity — not vague promises and tone-deaf branding."
A third person asked: "How about for once we focus on actual women’s healthcare?? Do REAL research for once instead of only caring about if they do or do not reproduce."
One of the female attendees at the event raised a significant concern regarding the potential impact of abortion bans on women's access to IVF and other fertility treatments.
She specifically referenced the Supreme Court's 2022 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and its potential consequences for reproductive rights.
President Trump, who was also the 2024 Republican candidate at the time, addressed the issue by discussing a misunderstood Alabama Supreme Court case.
He inaccurately described the case, suggesting frozen embryos created through IVF were legally considered children in the state. This misinterpretation could lead to potential legal ramifications where individuals could be sued for destroying such embryos.
Trump previously issued a statement about the court case and IVF on Truth Social.
"Like the OVERWHELMING MAJORITY of Americans, including the VAST MAJORITY of Republicans, Conservatives, Christians, and Pro-Life Americans, I strongly support the availability of IVF for couples who are trying to have a precious baby," he shared to his 9.3 million followers in February. "Today, I am calling on the Alabama Legislature to act quickly to find an immediate solution to preserve the availability of IVF in Alabama."
That same month, the president also signed an executive order to push forward policy recommendations to protect IVF access and "aggressively reduce out-of-pocket and health plan costs for such treatments."