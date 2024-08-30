or
'Horrible Lies': Donald Trump Faces Backlash After Falsely Claiming 6 States Are Allowed to 'Kill Babies' After They Are Born

Donald Trump spoke on abortion laws at a Michigan rally.

Aug. 30 2024, Published 12:33 p.m. ET

Donald Trump wildly claimed it is legal in several states to kill children after they were born while speaking at a Michigan rally on Thursday, August 29.

Donald Trump said 6 states allow babies to be 'killed' after birth.

"I just did an interview backstage with a very terrible person but she’s ok, actually. It was NBC fake news," he explained to his crowd of supporters. "She asked me about abortion and I handled it very nicely because you know what? That’s so overplayed. We have abortions. We have the whole thing brought back into the states where it belongs."

"I was just telling this reporter the real problem and the real radicals on that issue are the Democrats where you can have an abortion in the ninth month," he continued. "And in six states you’re allowed to kill the baby after the baby is born."

Donald Trump also stated there are places people can obtain abortions in the ninth month.

Added Trump, "And you know, one of those states is Minnesota where this Tampon Tim comes from ... You’re allowed to execute the baby."

The shocking clip circulated on social media and Trump critics were furious the 78-year-old was continuing to perpetuate false claims about abortion and birth-related laws.

Trump critics slammed the former president on social media for his comments on abortion laws.

Donald Trump
One X user wrote, "Such horrible lies are unacceptable from a former President of the United States," and a second person replied, "He's the biggest swindler and liar we've ever seen in this country, and yet some folks keep lapping it up like gospel."

A third penned, "Hey Trump, that is murder, you f------ idiot. These people believe Trump at every turn ... He is not the only one using this rhetoric and now women are dying because of it."

Donald Trump also claimed he does not support Florida's controversial abortion laws.

That same day, Trump also revealed that he disagreed with Florida's controversial abortion laws and suggested he'd support a new initiative to further extend the right to abortion.

"I want more than six weeks. I think six weeks is a mistake. And I’ll be expressing that soon, but I want more than six weeks," he said in an interview on Thursday. "I am going to be voting that we need more than six weeks."

Over the years, Trump has wavered on his views on abortion. Back in 1999, during an interview with Meet the Press, the embattled ex-prez claimed he was "strongly pro-choice."

"I hate the concept of abortion. ... I just believe in choice," he said at the time.

In 2011, while speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference, he described himself as pro-life. Five years later, he repeated the sentiment and said he'd be willing to defund Planned Parenthood. That same year, he also said people who seek out abortions should receive "some form of punishment."

However, in 2023, he suggested in another sit-down with Meet the Press that he'd look for a compromise between both sides.

