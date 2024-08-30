'Horrible Lies': Donald Trump Faces Backlash After Falsely Claiming 6 States Are Allowed to 'Kill Babies' After They Are Born

"I just did an interview backstage with a very terrible person but she’s ok, actually. It was NBC fake news," he explained to his crowd of supporters. "She asked me about abortion and I handled it very nicely because you know what? That’s so overplayed. We have abortions. We have the whole thing brought back into the states where it belongs."

"I was just telling this reporter the real problem and the real radicals on that issue are the Democrats where you can have an abortion in the ninth month," he continued. "And in six states you’re allowed to kill the baby after the baby is born."