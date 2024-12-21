Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Attorney Denies His Client Ever 'Sexually Assaulted Anyone or Engaged in S-- Trafficking' After He's Hit With Another Lawsuit

Grayson said she and her sibling arrived at the event, which had been changed to a "Black Party," but was quickly separated from them, per the court filing. After only having two drinks, Grayson claimed she felt sick and went to a nearby bathroom.

The plaintiff alleged she had no memory of the remainder of the party and said she woke up at Saint Vincent's Medical Center wearing a "ripped shirt, no underwear," and with "most of her money was gone," per the outlet.