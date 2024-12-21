Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Attorney Denies His Client Ever 'Sexually Assaulted Anyone or Engaged in S-- Trafficking' After He's Hit With Another Lawsuit
A new woman has claimed she was drugged and raped at one of Sean "Diddy" Combs' famed "White Parties" in 2006.
According to a lawsuit naming the disgraced music producer and Bad Boy Records, LaTroya Grayson said she attended the event after her sibling won tickets and round-trip airfare from a radio station.
Grayson said she and her sibling arrived at the event, which had been changed to a "Black Party," but was quickly separated from them, per the court filing. After only having two drinks, Grayson claimed she felt sick and went to a nearby bathroom.
The plaintiff alleged she had no memory of the remainder of the party and said she woke up at Saint Vincent's Medical Center wearing a "ripped shirt, no underwear," and with "most of her money was gone," per the outlet.
Grayson did not directly accuse Combs for the alleged attack nor did she mention seeing him at the party. However, when she arrived back home in Oklahoma, she alleged she received a phone call from another woman who warned her not to "pursue action against Diddy" because she would be "wasting her time."
Along with her account of the events of that night, in the court documents, she also included a photo of the alleged invitation to the party, a bill from the Roger Smith Hotel in Manhattan — which was allegedly paid for by Atlantic Records — and an image of her plane tickets.
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs Accused of Raping Victims and 'Threatening to Have Them Killed' in Bombshell Lawsuits
- Pro Athlete Stopped Sean 'Diddy' Combs From Sexually Assaulting Man at Party, Lawsuit Claims
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs Drugged Personal Trainer and 'Passed Him Around' for 'Sexual Enjoyment' at Star-Studded 2022 Party, Lawsuit Claims
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Combs' legal team released a statement denying their client's involvement in the alleged incident.
"Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone or engaged in s-- trafficking. Ms. Grayson admits she has no memory of the events alleged in her complaint, does not know who was supposedly involved, and has never spoken to Mr. Combs," the statement read, per TMZ. "Her allegations against him are pure fiction. As we’ve said before, Mr. Combs cannot respond to every baseless lawsuit and lawyer-driven money grab. He has faith in the judicial process, in which fact will be separated from opportunistic fabrications like these."
As OK! previously reported, Combs is currently behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn as he awaits his May 2025 trial on s-- trafficking and racketeering charges.
Despite his attempts to be awarded in-home detention on $50 million bond, at least two judges denied him bail on the grounds that he was a potential "danger" to others and a flight-risk.