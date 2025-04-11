'Looks Like a Tree to Me': Fox News Reporter Peter Doocy Mocked After a Bird Confuses His Hair for Its Nest on Camera

"A bird just landed on my head!" Doocy screamed as he dived out of frame, only to pop back up with his eyes darting back and forth.

Fox and Friends hosts Ainsley Earhardt, Lawrence Jones and Brian Kilmeade all laughed at Doocy as he attempted to gather himself and stand upright, telling the hosts, "I did not like that at all."

Doocy laughed as he continued to look around for any other oncoming aerial attacks.

"The hair on the back of your head is standing up," Kilmeade joked. "What’s going on?"

"That’s probably so … dirty," the Fox reporter joked.