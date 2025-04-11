'Looks Like a Tree to Me': Fox News Reporter Peter Doocy Mocked After a Bird Confuses His Hair for Its Nest on Camera
Fox News reporter Peter Doocy was lambasted on social media after a bird landed on his head during a live segment from the White House on Friday, April 11.
Doocy was wrapping up a report from the White House's front lawn for the network's morning talk show Fox and Friends when the reporter began to panic after a bird seemingly confused his hair for a nest.
"A bird just landed on my head!" Doocy screamed as he dived out of frame, only to pop back up with his eyes darting back and forth.
Fox and Friends hosts Ainsley Earhardt, Lawrence Jones and Brian Kilmeade all laughed at Doocy as he attempted to gather himself and stand upright, telling the hosts, "I did not like that at all."
Doocy laughed as he continued to look around for any other oncoming aerial attacks.
"The hair on the back of your head is standing up," Kilmeade joked. "What’s going on?"
"That’s probably so … dirty," the Fox reporter joked.
One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared the clip of Doocy's bird incident and wrote: "Peter Doocy, the insufferable 'reporter' from Fox News, got attacked by a bird live on air in front of the White House. Love this for him!"
Another X user commented: "Maybe the bird is p----- off because of the fossil fuels new policy…🤣."
A third person joked: "Looks like a tree to me."
Another poster shared: "That’s not nature — it’s divine commentary. That bird had better aim than Doocy’s entire career. Even the wildlife’s tired of his smug a-- gotcha questions and Dollar Tree Tucker delivery."
Later in the segment, as Doocy was getting ready to sign off, he pleaded to Trump, "Mr. President, if you are watching upstairs, we gotta do something about these birds. Where is the Park Service? They are always out here in the street and blowing, except when the birds are landing on my head."
Fox News also shared the clip on X, writing: "Apparently, a bird confused Peter Doocy's hair for a nest this morning... and it’s definitely not something you see every day."
Doocy was on Fox and Friends to discuss President Donald Trump's recent Truth Social post about Mexico and the amount of alleged debt they owe the United States.
"Mexico OWES Texas 1.3 million acre-feet of water under the 1944 Water Treaty, but Mexico is unfortunately violating their Treaty obligation. This is very unfair, and it is hurting South Texas Farmers very badly," the president wrote. "Last year, the only Sugar Mill in Texas CLOSED, because Mexico has been stealing the water from Texas Farmers. Ted Cruz has been leading the fight to get South Texas the water it is owed, but Sleepy Joe refused to lift a finger to help the Farmers."
"THAT ENDS NOW! I will make sure Mexico doesn’t violate our Treaties, and doesn’t hurt our Texas Farmers," he continued.