or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Terrence Howard
OK LogoNEWS

Bombshell Accusation: Terrence Howard Claims Sean 'Diddy' Combs Tried to Have 'S—' With Him

photo of Terrence Howard and Sean Diddy Combs
Source: mega

The actor accused Diddy of wanting to have 's--' with him.

By:

April 5 2025, Published 11:38 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Empire actor Terrence Howard shared with Patrick Bet-David on the “PBD Podcast,” that Sean “Diddy” Combs tried to steal his “man card.”

The candid conversation aired on Friday, April 4, and detailed Howard’s experience with Combs, who was arrested in September 2024 for suspicion of various s— crimes.

While Howard didn’t clarify the exact timeline of when Diddy cornered him, the actor explained what allegedly happened in great detail.

Article continues below advertisement
bombshell accusation actor terrence howard sean diddy combs man card
Source: mega

Terrence Howard got candid about his shocking experience with Diddy.

Article continues below advertisement

“Puffy invited me for weeks, asking me to come and teach him how to, he wanted me to be his acting coach for a while,” Howard told the podcast host. “Next thing you know, [Diddy asks] ‘Will you help me, I want to hear your music,’ So I come over there and play the music. He’s sitting there, just looking at me,” the Winnie actor recalled.

“So then my assistant was like, you know, ‘He wants to hang out with you next week,’ and I was like, ‘For what?’ He’s like, ‘I think he’s trying to f—- you,’” Howard shared as he began to laugh. “I was like, ‘Oh, ok.’ Now I get it. Now there’s no more communication. Now you know to be hands-off with somebody.”

Article continues below advertisement
bombshell accusation actor terrence howard sean diddy combs
Source: mega

The 'Empire' actor didn't give a timeline of when Diddy allegedly tried to have s-- with him.

Article continues below advertisement

Howard explained that celebrities like Diddy never thought they’d be held responsible for their wrongdoings. He also explained that he’s seen some of the biggest stars in Hollywood go downhill after giving in to grooming.

“When you give up your manhood, I’ve never seen somebody recover from it. That was all the people that went to the Puffy parties,” Howard said. “That was all the people that did all those things thinking that there was never gonna be a consequence for what they were doing. Get punked out and pimped out by some over-greater desire.”

MORE ON:
Terrence Howard

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
bombshell accusation terrence howard sean diddy combs manhood
Source: mega

Terrence Howard said a man's 'greater desire' should be wanting to be 'a man.'

Article continues below advertisement

“You shouldn’t have a greater desire than being a man. So I think that’s a big problem with a lot of actors out there ‘cause they get fluid, and the next thing you know, once you go fluid, it’s gone,” Howard stated. “You don’t have any foundation to pull yourself back from, so maintain your man card no matter what.”

Article continues below advertisement
bombshell accusation terrence howard sean diddy combs man card
Source: mega

Diddy has been accused by many unnamed alleged victims of sexual crimes.

Howard emphasized how he’s a “real man,” saying he gave a “real reaction” to Puffy when the alleged offender tried to test his masculinity.

The award-winning actor is one of many to accuse Diddy of sexual misconduct. There have been several reports from unnamed alleged victims, who have said Diddy “anally sodomized” them and drugged and raped them.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.