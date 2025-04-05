Bombshell Accusation: Terrence Howard Claims Sean 'Diddy' Combs Tried to Have 'S—' With Him
Empire actor Terrence Howard shared with Patrick Bet-David on the “PBD Podcast,” that Sean “Diddy” Combs tried to steal his “man card.”
The candid conversation aired on Friday, April 4, and detailed Howard’s experience with Combs, who was arrested in September 2024 for suspicion of various s— crimes.
While Howard didn’t clarify the exact timeline of when Diddy cornered him, the actor explained what allegedly happened in great detail.
“Puffy invited me for weeks, asking me to come and teach him how to, he wanted me to be his acting coach for a while,” Howard told the podcast host. “Next thing you know, [Diddy asks] ‘Will you help me, I want to hear your music,’ So I come over there and play the music. He’s sitting there, just looking at me,” the Winnie actor recalled.
“So then my assistant was like, you know, ‘He wants to hang out with you next week,’ and I was like, ‘For what?’ He’s like, ‘I think he’s trying to f—- you,’” Howard shared as he began to laugh. “I was like, ‘Oh, ok.’ Now I get it. Now there’s no more communication. Now you know to be hands-off with somebody.”
Howard explained that celebrities like Diddy never thought they’d be held responsible for their wrongdoings. He also explained that he’s seen some of the biggest stars in Hollywood go downhill after giving in to grooming.
“When you give up your manhood, I’ve never seen somebody recover from it. That was all the people that went to the Puffy parties,” Howard said. “That was all the people that did all those things thinking that there was never gonna be a consequence for what they were doing. Get punked out and pimped out by some over-greater desire.”
“You shouldn’t have a greater desire than being a man. So I think that’s a big problem with a lot of actors out there ‘cause they get fluid, and the next thing you know, once you go fluid, it’s gone,” Howard stated. “You don’t have any foundation to pull yourself back from, so maintain your man card no matter what.”
Howard emphasized how he’s a “real man,” saying he gave a “real reaction” to Puffy when the alleged offender tried to test his masculinity.
The award-winning actor is one of many to accuse Diddy of sexual misconduct. There have been several reports from unnamed alleged victims, who have said Diddy “anally sodomized” them and drugged and raped them.