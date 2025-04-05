Bombshell Accusation: Terrence Howard Claims Sean 'Diddy' Combs Tried to Have 'S—' With Him

Empire actor Terrence Howard shared with Patrick Bet-David on the “PBD Podcast,” that Sean “Diddy” Combs tried to steal his “man card.”

The candid conversation aired on Friday, April 4, and detailed Howard’s experience with Combs, who was arrested in September 2024 for suspicion of various s— crimes.

While Howard didn’t clarify the exact timeline of when Diddy cornered him, the actor explained what allegedly happened in great detail.