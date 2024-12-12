'Disgusting': Donald Trump Ridiculed for 'Sexualizing' First Lady Jill Biden in Viral Photo
President-elect Donald Trump sparked outrage from his loudest critics after he poked fun at First Lady Jill Biden with a photo of them together at the reopening of the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris.
Trump took to Truth Social to share a photo of Biden looking at him, along with a heart-eye emoji and the caption, "Get you someone who looks at you like Jill looks at Trump."
The post immediately sparked a new wave of backlash against the former president, with several social media users calling him a "creep" who keeps trying to "sexualize" any woman he's around.
One user shared a screenshot of Trump's post on X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote: "Donald Trump keeps trying to sexualize Jill Biden on social media and it’s f------ disgusting. I hope someone teaches him a lesson very soon."
Another X user commented: "Please tell me this is not real."
This is not the first time Trump has used the photo for his own purposes. He previously used the same image to promote his perfume and cologne line, "Fight, Fight, Fight."
Daily Show host Jon Stewart also accused Trump of "sexualizing" his former opponent's wife and stated: "You don't have to push merch anymore. I find it hard to believe I'm saying this, but it's beneath you."
Trump’s supporters also mocked the photo, suggesting Biden secretly “voted for him,” while Fox Business host Larry Kudlow accused the two of “heavy-duty petting.” Kudlow's unexpected remark caused co-host Harris Faulkner to cry out, "Oh my goodness!"
"That was almost heavy-duty petting!" he insisted.
Later in the segment, Faulkner also claimed the current first lady "gravitates to power."
"You’re not in a White House with a husband who really could have sat down long before that debate on June 27th. Yeah, I’m just going to say it because it’s the truth!" she added. "So she’s gravitating toward power, and the shiniest object in the room at that moment, the one with the really good lighting ... is Donald Trump. So she goes over and she kind of soaks that lighting up."
As OK! previously reported, the first lady branded the soon-to-be Commander in Chief “evil” just six months ago.
“He disparages those who sacrifice for our country. His own chief of staff said he called P.O.W.s and those who died in war ‘losers and suckers!'” she said. “He’s evil! He said he didn’t want to be seen with injured veterans because it didn’t look good for him. It’s disgraceful! But it’s not surprising. Donald Trump wakes up every morning thinking about one person and one person only: himself!”