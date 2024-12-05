Candace Owens Says Britney Spears' 'Concerning' Behavior Shouldn't 'Be Mocked' After Singer Declared She Was Turning 5 Years Old
On the Wednesday, December 4, episode of Candace Owens' self-titled podcast, "Candace," the star discussed the odd behavior Britney Spears has been exhibiting in her latest Instagram posts.
As OK! reported, the singer sparked both worries and laughter when she celebrated her 43rd birthday on Sunday, December 2, as she declared she was turning 5 years old and moving to Mexico.
While Owens noted Spears' words could just be the pop star's way of joking around, she acknowledged, "but people obviously seem concerned."
"In each video, she doesn't seem like herself. She hasn’t seemed herself in a very long time," the political commentator, 35, spilled.
Owens then touched on Spears' claims about being unnecessarily medicated while under her dad's strict 13-year conservatorship, which ended in 2021.
"Britney Spears was MKUltra’d," she insisted, referring to an experiment in which the CIA reportedly tried to develop procedures and use certain drugs to weaken one's mind for interrogations.
"Britney Spears was put on the most severe medicine… This woman was put on lithium," she continued, referring to the drug sometimes prescribed for bipolar disorder. "I don’t find Britney Spears and what Britney Spears is saying to be something to be mocked."
"Kanye [West] has spoken out about this extensively… They tell everyone you need a break… They drug you out of your mind. That is what MKUltra'd accomplished," Owens said.
The conservative star feels the "Toxic" crooner is in a unique situation since she was one of the most famous people in the world for years.
"Maybe her, Michael Jackson, Princess Diana [are that level of famous] – all, by the way, who faced very tragic endings," Owens pointed out.
In the same video that the Woman in Me author mentioned she was turning 5, she also claimed she was leaving America because of the way she's treated by photographers.
"It really kind of hurts my feelings that the paparazzi make my face look like I’m wearing a white Jason mask. It doesn’t even look like me, they’ve always been incredibly cruel to me — the paparazzi and pictures and the way they’ve illustrated me," Spears explained of recent photos that captured her boarding a private jet in Los Angeles.
"I know I’m not perfect but some of it is extremely mean and cruel and that’s why I’ve moved to Mexico," she stated.
On the same day as Spears' 43rd birthday, the mom-of-two was finally declared legally single, as her divorce from ex-husband Sam Asghari, 30, was finalized.