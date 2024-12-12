Prince William and Kate Middleton Are Preparing For 'Their Future Roles' 'Sooner Than Expected' as King Charles Battles Cancer
Prince William and Kate Middleton are the future of the monarchy, but their ascension to the throne might be closer than they realize.
“Although the king is carrying out his duties with typical determination, he has had to accept limitations during his cancer treatment,” royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith told an outlet.
“As a result, William has been taking on more responsibilities, and he and Kate have been preparing for their future roles sooner than they would have expected," Bedell Smith added.
King Charles, who announced his cancer diagnosis this year, is still undergoing treatment, leading the duo to take on more duties. “There’s a sense of calm before the storm,” Bedell Smith said. “They are next in line for the biggest job of their lives, and of course, Kate’s health has taken priority, but it’s also allowed everyone to take a step back and figure out what’s important right now.”
Although Charles returned to public engagements in April, William now has a more prominent leadership role within the monarchy.
“It is something the institution is always mindful of,” a source said when discussing the palace’s succession plans. “It is an institutional preparedness.”
“Their circumstances will eventually change," they added. "Given what the future holds, it would be very sensible to build back slowly and prioritize family time."
Recently, William met with President-elect Donald Trump in Paris for the Notre Dame reopening.
"It must be tough for Charles, a man who waited over seventy years for the big gig, to play second fiddle to his son," historian Dr. Tessa Dunlop told an outlet when discussing William's time with Trump.
"Time and again recently, William has grabbed the headlines: in Commando uniform firing a gun, wearing a pinny serving Christmas fare to the homeless, and accompanying his wife Catherine, during the Emir of Qatar ’s state visit," the expert continued. "All eyes are always on William and the Waleses."
Since William and Kate are some of the most popular royals, they could outshine Charles.
"Charles' battle with cancer has not helped, but even the monarch's illness took second place to the Princess of Waleses' shock diagnosis," Dunlop stated. "The King, for so long overshadowed by his extraordinary mother, now finds himself outperformed by his eldest son, with William's weekend jaunt in Paris another painful reminder of who holds royalty’s trump card."
While in South Africa for the Earthshot Prize, the Prince of Wales gave insight into his hopes for the future of The Crown.
“And to give you more of an understanding around it, I’m doing it with maybe a smaller ‘r’ in the royal, if you like. So it’s more about impact, philanthropy, collaboration, convening and helping people,” William told a journalist when sharing his vision for his eventual reign.
“I’m also going to throw empathy in there as well because I really care about what I do. It helps impact people’s lives and I think we could do with some more empathetic leadership around the world," he admitted while discussing his plans. "So that’s what I’m trying to bring, that’s what Catherine is trying to bring as well.”
