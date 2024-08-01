'Dumbest Man in America': Donald Trump Ridiculed for Not Knowing Biracial People Exist Amid Attacks on Kamala Harris' Race

After the ex-president's confusing comments surrounding Harris' race, many of his most vocal critics online questioned whether or not he knows biracial people exist.

One X user shared an image of a venn-diagram showing one circle that read "Indian mother," the other reading "Jamaican father" and the middle reading "Kamala." The post read, "Just a little diagram to make it easier for MAGAs who can't read but understand."

Another commented, "Donald Trump might actually be the dumbest man in America. Either that, or he's the most racist. Honestly, both are probably true."

A third wrote, "To walk into a room full of Black journalists and attack someone's 'Blackness' is another level of disrespect. To anyone who needs a reminder: we can’t change the color of our skin, and we don’t want to."