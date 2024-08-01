'Dumbest Man in America': Donald Trump Ridiculed for Not Knowing Biracial People Exist Amid Attacks on Kamala Harris' Race
Former President Donald Trump is facing serious backlash as he continues to attack Vice President Kamala Harris for being Indian and Black.
After the ex-president's confusing comments surrounding Harris' race, many of his most vocal critics online questioned whether or not he knows biracial people exist.
One X user shared an image of a venn-diagram showing one circle that read "Indian mother," the other reading "Jamaican father" and the middle reading "Kamala." The post read, "Just a little diagram to make it easier for MAGAs who can't read but understand."
Another commented, "Donald Trump might actually be the dumbest man in America. Either that, or he's the most racist. Honestly, both are probably true."
A third wrote, "To walk into a room full of Black journalists and attack someone's 'Blackness' is another level of disrespect. To anyone who needs a reminder: we can’t change the color of our skin, and we don’t want to."
During his sit down with moderators at the recent National Association of Black Journalists conference in Chicago on Wednesday, July 31, Trump was asked, "Some of your own supporters, including Republicans on Capitol Hill, have labeled Vice President Kamala Harris — who is the first Black and Asian American woman to serve as Vice President be on a major party ticket — as a 'DEI hire.' Is that acceptable language to you? And will you tell those Republicans and those supporters to stop it?"
After a short back-and-forth with the panelist debating the definition of DEI, Trump answered, "She was always of Indian heritage, and she was only promoting Indian heritage. I didn't know she was Black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn Black. And now she wants to be known as Black. So I don't know. Is she Indian, or is she Black?"
Trump ended up doubling down on his false claims surrounding Harris' race on his own social media platform, Truth Social, where he said, "Crazy Kamala is saying she’s Indian, not Black. This is a big deal. Stone cold phony. She uses everybody, including her racial identity!"
Harris is the first Black and South Asian woman to serve in the country’s second-highest office.
While Harris was born in California, her late mother was born in India, and her father is from Jamaica.
Harris shared a statement on her official X account, calling out Trump's claims and referring to them as "the same old show."
She wrote, "Let me just say: The American people deserve better than Donald Trump’s divisiveness and disrespect."