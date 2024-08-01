'Stone Cold Phony': Donald Trump Doubles Down on His Comments About Kamala Harris' Race on Truth Social

On Wednesday, July 31, Trump suggested that Vice President Harris can only be Indian or Black, despite her being biracial.

He continued to bring up the topic in a post to his seven million followers on Truth Social through a video of Harris referring to herself as coming from a biracial family. He wrote, "Crazy Kamala is saying she’s Indian, not Black. This is a big deal. Stone cold phony. She uses everybody, including her racial identity!"

In another post, Trump shared a family photo of Harris with Indian family members. "Thank you Kamala for the nice picture you sent from many years ago! Your warmth, friendship, and love of your Indian Heritage are very much appreciated," he wrote.