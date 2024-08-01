'Stone Cold Phony': Donald Trump Doubles Down on His Comments About Kamala Harris' Race on Truth Social
Former President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to double down on his comments about Vice President Kamala Harris’ race after his disastrous appearance at the National Association of Black Journalists conference.
On Wednesday, July 31, Trump suggested that Vice President Harris can only be Indian or Black, despite her being biracial.
He continued to bring up the topic in a post to his seven million followers on Truth Social through a video of Harris referring to herself as coming from a biracial family. He wrote, "Crazy Kamala is saying she’s Indian, not Black. This is a big deal. Stone cold phony. She uses everybody, including her racial identity!"
In another post, Trump shared a family photo of Harris with Indian family members. "Thank you Kamala for the nice picture you sent from many years ago! Your warmth, friendship, and love of your Indian Heritage are very much appreciated," he wrote.
Trump received a wave of backlash for a number of his comments made during an interview at a National Association of Black Journalists event.
He told a panel of all-black female journalists, "I didn’t know she was Black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn Black, and now she wants to be known as Black. So I don’t know, is she Indian, or is she Black? I respect either one, but she obviously doesn’t, because she was Indian all the way, and then all of a sudden, she made a turn, she went — she became Black. Somebody should look into that."
The interview took place after a new round of polling showed the Harris campaign surging in the polls, particularly in crucial swing states that could determine the 2024 presidential election, such as Michigan and Georgia.
The White House swiftly condemned Trump's statements, as Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told the press, "Only she can speak to her experience. Only she can speak to what it’s like. She’s the only person who can do that. And I think it’s insulting for anybody, doesn’t matter if it’s a former leader, a former president, it is insulting."
Other conservatives, such as Bill O'Reilly, have also criticized Trump's remarks, claiming he "blew it."
"The happiest person in the country tonight is Kamala Harris," the former Fox News host told NewsNation's Chris Cuomo. "She’s sitting there cackling, saying, look at this, look at Trump, he’s just alienated millions of Black voters who aren’t going to get what really happened there."