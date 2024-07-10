Donald Trump Ridiculed for Saying Unmarried Donald Trump Jr. Has a 'Great Wife': 'Has He Even Met His Kids?'
Donald Trump made another gaffe during his Florida rally on Tuesday, July 9, when he didn't remember Donald Trump Jr., who is engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle, isn't married yet.
"He works so hard, so smart. A great wife, a great wife, as does Don," the ex-president said alongside a clip, with the caption: "A confused Trump says his unmarried son has 'a great wife.'"
Of course, people thought the mistake was hysterical. One person asked, "Has he even met his kids?" while another stated, "He’s unmarried bro."
A third person added, "Cringe. Especially when that son was there. You’d think they’d pull old pops off the stage and out of the race to prevent him from embarrassing himself-but alas, the grifting won’t grift by itself," while a fourth said, "The man needs to be cared for in a home, not up on stage being ridiculed for his very obvious age-related disabilities. It’s a shame the way we treat our elderly people."
As OK! previously reported, Donald, 78, recently debated President Joe Biden on June 27, where he seemingly came out on top as his rival made headlines for freezing up and losing his train of thought.
Joe's disastrous debate performance has taken the spotlight off of Donald, which he apparently doesn't like.
"And I think that it’s seeming safer to Trump and his world that Biden is digging in, and is — even if not more likely, than not to say that he’s not going — that to not go anywhere. He’s clearly saying that he’s not going to step aside, and let somebody else be the nominee, or endorse someone else being the nominee. So, I think that that makes him emboldened. I will say, Kaitlan, he hasn’t been that quiet. If you look at Truth Social, and you look at his feed, which doesn’t get a whole lot of coverage, he has been quite, quite, quite active there, saying all kinds of things, including posting an old video clip, of him telling Hillary Clinton, during their debate that she would be in jail if he was running the country," Maggie Haberman said while talking to Kaitlan Collins.