Donald Trump Falsely Claims President Joe Biden Is Dropping Out of 2024 Election in Fundraiser Email
Donald Trump's 2024 election campaign sent out an email to supporters strangely titled, "Biden Is Dropping Out!"
"ALERT FROM TRUMP: Joe Biden is dropping out of the race!" the message read in part. "You know it. I know it. Everybody knows it. It can happen at any moment! With that Sleepy son of a gun completely gone and out of here, ARE YOU STILL VOTING FOR TRUMP?"
This is far from the first bizarre subject line that has been penned in Trump's campaign emails. NBC News' Amanda Terkel detailed several recent ones in a June article.
"From hugs to guillotines, Trump’s fundraising emails are a roller coaster," she wrote. "The subject lines go from ‘I love you’ to ‘1 month until all h--- breaks loose.'"
Despite the 78-year-old's insistence that his political opponent will be ending his bid for POTUS, Biden confirmed that was not true.
"I want you to know that despite all the speculation in the press and elsewhere, I am firmly committed to staying in this race, to running this race to the end, and to beating Donald Trump," Biden said in a letter sent to Democrats on Capitol Hill on Monday, July 8.
"The question of how to move forward has been well-aired for over a week now. And it’s time for it to end," he continued. "We have 42 days to the Democratic Convention and 119 days to the general election. Any weakening of resolve or lack of clarity about the task ahead only helps Trump and hurts us. It is time to come together, move forward as a unified party, and defeat Donald Trump."
This comes after a number of Democrats and Republicans publicly called for Biden to step down after his performances at both the June 27 presidential debate and in recent interviews.
The president's cognitive health has been questioned repeatedly after the 81-year-old appeared frail, made a series of verbal gaffes and appeared to lose his train of thought several times in the middle of answering questions.
During a sit-down with ABC News host George Stephanopoulos, Biden claimed the physical, mental and emotional toll of the presidency resulted in him having one "really bad night" at the debate. However, he insisted he is still healthy and fit to serve as Commander-in-chief.
"Can I run 110 flat? No," he said. "But I’m still in good shape."