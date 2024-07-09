Donald Trump Wants 'the Narrative Back on Him' After Joe Biden's Disastrous Debate Performance: 'Doesn't Like Being Out of the News Cycle'
Donald Trump is not enjoying not having his name splashed in the headlines everyday, according to CNN analyst and New York Times correspondent Maggie Haberman.
In a new interview with Kaitlan Collins, Haberman claimed the 78-year-old "doesn't like being out of the news cycle" and "just wants the narrative to be back on him" as people continue to focus on President Joe Biden's mental fitness.
"Moments ago, former President Donald Trump, as we were just talking about how he’s been pretty quiet, in recent days, called into Fox News, and was asked questions about President Biden’s debate performance and for his thoughts on it," Collins said on the Monday, July 8, episode ofThe Source with Kaitlan Collins.
"Donald Trump though seemed to be holding his fire to a degree, not giving any kind of full-throated blistering takedown when he was given this ample opportunity. And instead, knocking Biden for what he claimed was his pale appearance and weak voice," she continued.
In response, Haberman pointed out how Trump wants all eyes on him at all times. "And I think that it’s seeming safer to Trump and his world that Biden is digging in, and is — even if not more likely, than not to say that he’s not going — that to not go anywhere. He’s clearly saying that he’s not going to step aside, and let somebody else be the nominee, or endorse someone else being the nominee. So, I think that that makes him emboldened," she said. "I will say, Kaitlan, he hasn’t been that quiet. If you look at Truth Social, and you look at his feed, which doesn’t get a whole lot of coverage, he has been quite, quite, quite active there, saying all kinds of things, including posting an old video clip, of him telling Hillary Clinton, during their debate that she would be in jail if he was running the country."
She added, "I think that he just wants the narrative to be back on him. And I think that he’s feeling better about the idea that the race is going to be him versus Biden."
As OK! previously reported, Biden concerned voters when he froze up and appeared to lose his train of thought while facing off against Trump during the televised debate.
Trump even commented on Biden's well-being.
In a leaked video, Trump called Biden an “old, broken down pile of c---,” before claiming: "He just quit, you know. He’s quitting the race. I got him out of the race, and that means we have Kamala. I think she’s gonna be better. She’s so bad. She’s so pathetic. She’s so f------- bad. Can you imagine that guy dealing with Putin and the president of China, who’s a fierce person? He’s a fierce man. Very tough guy."
“They just announced he’s probably quitting. Just keep knocking him out, huh?” he concluded before driving away in the golf cart.
However, Biden continues to say he's not dropping out of the 2024 race.
“The bottom line here is that we’re not going anywhere. I am not going anywhere. I wouldn’t be running if I didn’t absolutely believe that I am the best candidate,” he vowed.
“I haven’t lost. I beat him last time. I’ll beat him this time,” Biden said of Trump. “Look at his performance with debate. He lied.”