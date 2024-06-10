OK Magazine
Donald Trump Compared to Cult Leader Jim Jones After Claiming MAGA Supporter Would 'Commit Suicide' Before Voting for Joe Biden

donald trump compared jim jones maga commit suicide joe biden vote pp
Source: mega;wiki
By:

Jun. 10 2024, Published 2:42 p.m. ET

Donald Trump faced backlash after making claims that one of his supporters would rather die than cast a vote for President Joe Biden in the upcoming 2024 election.

On Sunday, June 9, at a Las Vegas campaign rally, the 77-year-old pointed out a MAGA fan in the crowd who he'd seen at a number of his political events.

donald trump compared jim jones maga commit suicide joe biden vote
Source: mega

Donald Trump claimed a supporter would rather die than vote for Joe Biden.

"Wouldn’t it be incredible—he’s gone to 250—if he voted for Biden?" Trump joked. "He’s going to vote for Biden? I don’t think so. It would be suicide before Biden, right?"

Critics on social media quickly pointed out how mentioning his supporters would choose to die by their own hand over following another politician felt eerily similar to the Jonestown Massacre and cult leader Jim Jones.

jim jones
Source: wikipedia

Jim Jones was a cult leader from the '50s to the late '70s.

One user penned, "It was only a matter of time until this happened. The scent of Jonestown has been in the air for years," and another said, "Inevitable from him. That is the level of adoration he demands."

A third replied, "Don't drink the Kool Aid!" while a fourth added, "The only difference is that Trump would charge for the Kool-Aid."

donald trump compared jim jones maga commit suicide joe biden vote
Source: mega

President Joe Biden is running against Donald Trump in the 2024 election.

Trump was also slammed for making a joke about how he hoped everybody was okay in the Nevada heat before saying, "We need every voter. I don't care about you. I just want your vote. I don't care."

This comes after several Trump supporters were hospitalized due to heat-related illnesses after standing outside in up to 110 degree weather at an Arizona rally.

donald trump
Source: mega

Donald Trump is the first former POTUS to be convicted of a crime.

As OK! previously reported, the controversial politician is the first former POTUS to ever face criminal charges and be found guilty of a crime.

On Thursday, May 30, a jury convicted Trump on 34 felony counts of falsifying business documents. Despite the guilty charge, he vowed to appeal the decision and continue his presidential campaign.

Source: OK!
"The real verdict is gonna be November 5th by the people," he said at the time. "And they know what happened here and everybody knows what happened here."

"We have a Soros-backed DA and the whole thing, we didn't do a thing wrong. I'm a very innocent man," he continued. "It's okay, I'm fighting for our country, I'm fighting for our constitution."

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

