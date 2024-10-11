'This Is Absurd': Donald Trump Roasted for Awkwardly Standing in One Spot for 5 Minutes During Rally
Donald Trump was roasted for awkwardly standing up on stage during his rally in Detroit.
In the clip, which was posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, the ex-president can be seen swaying while looking out the crowd.
"Uh Trump was at a Detroit Economic Club event today and for like 5 minutes he just stood onstage alone bopping around in one spot I am not joking," the caption reads.
Of course, people thought the moment was concerning.
One person wrote, "All these phones recording him just standing there, looking out. This is absurd!" while another said, "The cheese has slid off his cracker."
A third person added, "He looks like a third grader at a school concert. I hate this new reality."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Elsewhere in his speech at the Detroit Economic Club on Thursday, October 10, Trump predicted the economy might collapse if VP Kamala Harris ends up winning the race.
Trump said: "You want to know the truth? It'll be like Detroit — our whole country will be, like end up being like Detroit if she's your president."
"Well we're a developing nation, too, just take a look at Detroit. Detroit's a developing area, h--- of a lot more than most places in China," he continued.
He also went off on a bizarre tangent about election conspiracy theories.
“This isn’t like Elon, with his rocket ships that land within 12 inches on the moon where they want it to land or he gets the engines back,” he said, referring to manufacturing Elon Musk’s SpaceX rockets. “That was the first, I really, I said ‘who the h--- did that.’ I saw engines about three, four years ago. These things were coming, cylinders, no wings, no nothing, and they’re coming down very slowly, landing on a raft in the middle of the ocean someplace with a circle. Boom!”
In response, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer fired back at the politician.
"Detroit is the epitome of 'grit,' defined by winners willing to get their hands dirty to build up their city and create their communities — something Donald Trump could never understand," she wrote on X. "So keep Detroit out of your mouth. And you better believe Detroiters won't forget this in November."
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan also chimed in, echoing Whitmer's sentiment. "Detroit just hosted the largest NFL Draft in history, the Tigers are back in the playoffs, the Lions are headed to the Super Bowl, crime is down and our population is growing. Lots of cities should be like Detroit. And we did it all without Trump's help," Duggan wrote.