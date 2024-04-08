Barack Obama Strategist Claims President Joe Biden 'Drives Him Crazy' When He Says the U.S. Has the 'Strongest Economy'

"The right strategy is to say, ‘Look, we’ve made a lot of progress from the day I walked in the door as a country and I’m proud of our country for fighting through this pandemic and getting her back to where we’ve got this much employment," he shared. "'But the fact is, the way people experience this economy is the way I did when I was growing up in Scranton, Pennsylvania. How much did you pay for the groceries? How do you afford the gas, the rent? And these continue to be a problem and I’m fighting that fight.'"

"So, I think he needs to put himself on the side of working people in their economic fight here," Axelrod said. "Bottom line, be more like Joe from Scranton and less like President Biden from Washington." .