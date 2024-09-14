'More and More Deranged': Donald Trump Slammed for Spewing Conspiracy Theories About Kamala Harris Being Fed Questions Before Debate
Donald Trump is peddling yet another conspiracy theory!
After a clip of the former president's Friday, September 13, debate in Las Vegas, Nev., went viral, social media users roasted the Republican for his ridiculous claims that Kamala Harris cheated during their Tuesday, September 10 debate.
“OMFG. Donald Trump is now spewing bizarre conspiracy theories about the debate: 1. VP Harris got the questions ahead of time 2. VP Harris was wearing wireless earpiece earrings telling her what to say Didn't he say he won the debate?” one user penned alongside the clip of Trump complaining about the nationally televised event, which many believe he lost.
In response to his moaning, the public came after the father-of-five for perpetuating conspiracy theories.
“Where’s his proof??? Seriously Trump gets more and more deranged and senile as the election approaches…. When he loses the election he is going to snap and probably start drooling everywhere,” one user noted, while another joked, “The stupidity is so thick you can actually see it in the air.”
A third added, “This shows Trump lost the debate. Only losers would whine,” as a fourth echoed, “Anyone who makes this many f------ excuses knows they got waxed.”
One more person said, “That debate is going to bother him for the rest of his days!”
As OK! previously reported, Trump’s false rambling came after he attacked the ABC debate moderators at his Thursday, September 12, rally in Arizona.
The 78-year-old raged about David Muir and Linsey Davis, stating, "Stupid ABC that did this horrible debate. Those two people should be fired as anchors. A couple more years, they'll be fired. And she was nasty and looked at me with hatred in her eyes.”
“The public was not fooled. They saw right through it, Kamala’s lies and unprecedented partisan interference of two low-life anchors. They’re low lives,” he continued.
“These two people were bad news. They kept screaming at me,” Trump claimed.
While Trump dug into Davis, he was less harsh on Muir.
“I always liked him,” he shared of the 50-year-old journalist. “I’m not going to watch him anymore. Because he’s not legit … And his hair is not as good as it used to be.”
People fought back against Trump’s protests on social media.
Someone penned, "What a big baby," while another wrote, "How are you not sick & tired of this 78-year-old broken record?"
One more added, "Trump thinks everyone is at fault except him. Has he ever used the word 'sorry?'"