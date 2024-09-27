Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer Says 'We Shouldn't Give a D---' If Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes Are Friends Amid Tension Over Political Views
Democratic Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer weighed in on Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes being friends despite their political differences.
While the politician was on Bravo on Tuesday, September 24, she was asked if she believes the pop princess, 34, and the wife of Patrick Mahomes, 29, are still close after Taylor endorsed Kamala Harris and Brittany showed her support for Donald Trump on social media.
Whitmer replied, "We do care about Taylor Swift,” before saying, “No, we shouldn't give a d---,” regarding the singer’s closeness to the soon-to-be mother-of-three.
As OK! previously reported, rumors of a potential feud between the two blonde beauties began when Brittany was spotted “liking” Donald’s social media post that outlined the "2024 GOP platform."
Brittany’s actions caused tons of fan chatter, to which she responded with by posting a quote.
"I mean, honestly, to be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep-rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood," the message read. "There's no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well."
Following further criticism from Swifties, Brittany shared another post a few days later, writing, "Contrary to the tone of the world today… you can disagree with someone, and still love them. You can have differing views, and still be kind. Read that again!"
Despite the two not seeing eye-to-eye politically, they were seen laughing and hugging at the U.S. Open on Sunday, September 8.
Just two days later, the Eras Tour performer announced her endorsement of Donald’s rival Kamala following their controversial first debate.
In her social media post, Taylor snubbed Donald's running mate, J.D. Vance, by referring to herself as a "childless cat lady,” a term he used in a negative context.
The Grammy winner announced she "will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election" because the vice president "fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them."
"I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades. I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice," the girlfriend of Travis Kelce added.
In response to the ladies’ political actions, Donald himself bashed Taylor while praising Brittany for her support.
"Well, I actually like Mrs. Mahomes much better. If you want to know the truth," Donald said while calling into Fox & Friends on September 11.
"It was only a matter of time. You couldn’t possibly endorse Joe Biden. But [Taylor's] a very liberal person," he continued. "She seems to always endorse a Democrat, and she’ll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace."
Donald concluded by reiterating his appreciation for the pregnant star.
"But I like Brittany. Brittany is great. She’s the one I like much better than Taylor Swift. Wife of the great quarterback. I think she’s terrific," he said.