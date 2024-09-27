or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Gretchen Whitmer
OK LogoPolitics

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer Says 'We Shouldn't Give a D---' If Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes Are Friends Amid Tension Over Political Views

Composite photo of Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes.
Source: MEGA

Gretchen Whitmer said 'we do care about Taylor Swift' but not about her friendship with Brittany Mahomes.

By:

Sept. 27 2024, Published 1:31 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Democratic Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer weighed in on Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes being friends despite their political differences.

While the politician was on Bravo on Tuesday, September 24, she was asked if she believes the pop princess, 34, and the wife of Patrick Mahomes, 29, are still close after Taylor endorsed Kamala Harris and Brittany showed her support for Donald Trump on social media.

Article continues below advertisement
governor gretchen whitmer taylor swift brittany mahomes pals politics
Source: MEGA

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer was asked about Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes' friendship despite the celebs' differing political views.

Whitmer replied, "We do care about Taylor Swift,” before saying, “No, we shouldn't give a d---,” regarding the singer’s closeness to the soon-to-be mother-of-three.

As OK! previously reported, rumors of a potential feud between the two blonde beauties began when Brittany was spotted “liking” Donald’s social media post that outlined the "2024 GOP platform."

Article continues below advertisement

Brittany’s actions caused tons of fan chatter, to which she responded with by posting a quote.

"I mean, honestly, to be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep-rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood," the message read. "There's no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well."

Article continues below advertisement
governor gretchen whitmer taylor swift brittany mahomes pals politics
Source: MEGA

Despite Brittany Mahomes supporting Donald Trump and Taylor Swift endorsing Kamala Harris, they still looked friendly at the U.S. Open.

Article continues below advertisement

Following further criticism from Swifties, Brittany shared another post a few days later, writing, "Contrary to the tone of the world today… you can disagree with someone, and still love them. You can have differing views, and still be kind. Read that again!"

Despite the two not seeing eye-to-eye politically, they were seen laughing and hugging at the U.S. Open on Sunday, September 8.

Article continues below advertisement

Just two days later, the Eras Tour performer announced her endorsement of Donald’s rival Kamala following their controversial first debate.

In her social media post, Taylor snubbed Donald's running mate, J.D. Vance, by referring to herself as a "childless cat lady,” a term he used in a negative context.

Article continues below advertisement
governor gretchen whitmer taylor swift brittany mahomes pals politics
Source: MEGA

Gretchen Whitmer has served as Michigan's governor since 2019.

MORE ON:
Gretchen Whitmer

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The Grammy winner announced she "will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election" because the vice president "fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them."

"I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades. I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice," the girlfriend of Travis Kelce added.

Article continues below advertisement

In response to the ladies’ political actions, Donald himself bashed Taylor while praising Brittany for her support.

"Well, I actually like Mrs. Mahomes much better. If you want to know the truth," Donald said while calling into Fox & Friends on September 11.

Article continues below advertisement
governor gretchen whitmer taylor swift brittany mahomes pals politics
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump dissed Taylor Swift after she endorsed Kamala Harris and praised Brittany Mahomes for her support.

Article continues below advertisement

"It was only a matter of time. You couldn’t possibly endorse Joe Biden. But [Taylor's] a very liberal person," he continued. "She seems to always endorse a Democrat, and she’ll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace."

Donald concluded by reiterating his appreciation for the pregnant star.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

"But I like Brittany. Brittany is great. She’s the one I like much better than Taylor Swift. Wife of the great quarterback. I think she’s terrific," he said.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.