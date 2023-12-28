Donald Trump Roasted for Wearing 'Toe Pads' During Mar-a-Lago Speech: 'Sad Old Man'
Though Donald Trump mocked Ron DeSantis' alleged heeled boots, he is now getting roasted for standing on "toe pads" — specifically when he makes speeches.
In a new photo, uploaded to X, formerly known as Twitter, the former president was spotted with two black rectangular pads underneath his feet while talking to the camera at Mar-a-Lago.
"What is Trump standing on here? How often does he use these?" the user said alongside the picture.
Of course, people ridiculed the 77-year-old for leaning on the pads.
“trump toe pads, desantis’ heels — does the Republican Party have a foot fetish?” one person asked, while another seemingly clarified, “Counter balances the 3-inch lifts in his shoes since he can no longer hold his own weight."
“Trump needs toe pads to stand up without falling over. What an aLpHa MaLe!” a third person sarcastically said, while a fourth bluntly stated: "He’s a sad, old man. It’s always about appearances. Never about facts or reality."
Others showed the businessman leaning forward at press conferences, which is why he uses the toe pads now: to help with his balance.
“He now uses foot pads to prevent himself from tipping over. If Joe Biden did this, Fox News would talk about nothing else," one person pointed out, while another person speculated this could have something to do with his health issues, writing, “That forward lean is an indicator of Frontotemporal Dementia. Some have thought he was in early stages when he ran in 2016. MAGA candidates relax: it progresses slowly."
One person posted a list of symptoms for Frontotemporal Dementia, with one of them reading: “a decline in personal hygiene.”
As OK! previously reported, Trump has been ridiculed for his odor as of late, especially after CNN Senior Political Commentator and former GOP congressman Adam Kinzinger called out his stench.
"I’m genuinely surprised how people close to Trump haven’t talked about the odor," Kinzinger wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on December 16. "It’s truly something to behold. Wear a mask if you can."
Kathy Griffin also said she didn't want to be around the businessman while appearing on The Apprentice.
"Oh, God, I was never contestant," she wrote in a tweet on Thursday, May 4. "However, I did participate in two challenges. One I did because of my dear departed, beloved Joan Rivers. The other one I did because Trump paid me a bunch of money to spend the day with Liza Minnelli and host a challenge. Liza and I tried to ignore him, but he does smell really bad."