'What a Disgrace': Donald Trump Mocked for Doubling Down on His 'Dictator' Comments
Donald Trump was called out for twisting the truth during a speech in which doubled down on his "dictator" comments.
"You see they're calling me a dictator. They are saying, 'Trump wants to be a dictator, Trump wants to be. You know how it started? He asked me a question, 'Please say you don't want to be a dictator.' I said, 'I won't say that. I want to be a dictator for one day,'" he said in the video, uploaded to X, formerly known as Twitter.
The caption added: "Trump: He asked me a question, ‘please say you don’t want to be a dictator.’ I said no I won’t say that."
Of course, people couldn't help but chime in about the 77-year-old's manipulative tactics.
One person wrote, "He wants to be a dictator for one day...after another...after another..." while another said, "The funny thing is: He never asked "Will you be a dictator?" That's Trump's spin. That's all Trump."
A third person added, "What a disgrace this ‘man’ is," while a fourth stated: "I will just never ever understand the appeal."
As OK! previously reported, the former reality star spoke to Sean Hannity about his vision if he becomes president for the second time in 2024.
“Under no circumstances, you are promising America tonight, you would never abuse power as retribution against anybody?” the TV personality asked the former president, to which he replied he would only be a "dictator" on "day one" of being in the White House if he wins the upcoming race.
When Hannity asked him to elaborate, he replied, “I want to close the border and I want to drill, drill, drill," but Hannity pointed out: "That's not retribution."
Trump was seemingly caught off guard, stating: “We love this guy. He says, ‘You’re not gonna be a dictator, are you?’ I said, ‘No, no, no, other than day one.’ We’re closing the border and we’re drilling, drilling, drilling. After that, I’m not a dictator, ok?”
Hannity responded, “That sounds to me like you’re going back to the policies when you were president.”
Days later, Trump took to Truth Social to claim he was only kidding about the remarks.
"Fake News writer Peter 'Obama' Baker of the Failing New York Times (READERSHIP & SUBSCRIPTIONS WAY DOWN FROM THE GOOD OL’ TRUMP YEARS!), whose claim to fame is that, 'he will never write anything good about the GREAT job President Trump did,' just wrote, in a major, front page story, that I want to be a Dictator, but doesn’t mention it was said in a joking manner, and completed with 'but only for a day, because I’m going to close the Border, and DRILL, DRILL, DRILL,' a much different attitude and meaning!" Trump wrote about White House correspondent Peter Baker and the newspaper, as they reportedly didn't accurate report on his conversation with Hannity.