'What a Disgrace': Donald Trump Mocked for Doubling Down on His 'Dictator' Comments

"You see they're calling me a dictator. They are saying, 'Trump wants to be a dictator, Trump wants to be. You know how it started? He asked me a question, 'Please say you don't want to be a dictator.' I said, 'I won't say that. I want to be a dictator for one day,'" he said in the video, uploaded to X, formerly known as Twitter.

The caption added: "Trump: He asked me a question, ‘please say you don’t want to be a dictator.’ I said no I won’t say that."