Donald Trump Roasts 'Wacko' Robert De Niro After Actor's Chaotic Presser Outside NYC Courthouse: 'Looked So Pathetic'

Donald Trump didn't appreciate Robert De Niro talking smack about him outside a Manhattan courthouse on Tuesday, May 28.

"I never knew how small, both mentally and physically, Wacko Former Actor Robert De Niro was. Today, De Niro, who suffers from an incurable case of TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, commonly known in the medical community as TDS, was met, outside the Courthouse, with a force far greater than the Radical Left - MAGA. Robert, whose movies, artistry, and brand have gone WAY DOWN IN VALUE since he entered the political arena at the request of Crooked Joe Biden, looked so pathetic and sad out there. Where have you gone Joe DiMaggio!!!" the ex-president, 77, wrote in the middle of the night on May 28 on Truth Social.