Donald Trump Roasts 'Wacko' Robert De Niro After Actor's Chaotic Presser Outside NYC Courthouse: 'Looked So Pathetic'
Donald Trump didn't appreciate Robert De Niro talking smack about him outside a Manhattan courthouse on Tuesday, May 28.
"I never knew how small, both mentally and physically, Wacko Former Actor Robert De Niro was. Today, De Niro, who suffers from an incurable case of TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, commonly known in the medical community as TDS, was met, outside the Courthouse, with a force far greater than the Radical Left - MAGA. Robert, whose movies, artistry, and brand have gone WAY DOWN IN VALUE since he entered the political arena at the request of Crooked Joe Biden, looked so pathetic and sad out there. Where have you gone Joe DiMaggio!!!" the ex-president, 77, wrote in the middle of the night on May 28 on Truth Social.
The Meet the Parents alum, 80, who is a frequent critic of Trump, held a press conference the same day Trump as in court. However, it was disrupted by hecklers and a car alarm.
"Donald Trump wants to destroy not only the city, but the country. And eventually he could destroy the world," the Hollywood legend fumed.
"I owe this city a lot. And that's why it's so weird that Donald Trump is just across the street because he doesn't belong in my city. I don't know where he belongs, but he certainly doesn't belong here. We New Yorkers used to tolerate him when he was just another grubby real estate hustler masquerading as a big shot," De Niro added.
After he wrapped up, De Niro was confronted by Trump supporters, with one man calling him a "washed-up actor."
As OK! previously reported, De Niro recently went on a rant about Trump while he was on The View.
"I don’t understand why people are not taking him seriously, because you read about it historically in other countries that they didn’t take the people seriously. I think of Hitler and Mussolini..." the Oscar winner, 80, expressed.
"Who does not think that this guy is not going to do exactly what he says he's gonna do? He's done it already," he stated. "And then what? We're gonna sit around and say, 'I told you so?' If he gets elected, it’s going to change this country for everybody. And they [his supporters] might think that it’s going to make their life better, and they just want to — excuse my french ..."