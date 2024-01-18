Donald Trump Compares Himself to a 'Rogue Cop,’ Demands 'Full Immunity' for Presidents in Late-Night Rant
Former President Donald Trump recently shared a lengthy, late-night post on Truth Social advocating for "FULL IMMUNITY" for presidents.
He compared those who have been the commander-in-chief to "rogue cops" who should be shielded from prosecution for the greater good.
Trump, known for often using all capital letters and exclamation points to convey his thoughts on the social media platform, went off about "stolen elections" and how he believes he has "full immunity."
Trump's recent post stems from his involvement in two non-criminal trials — a fraud case brought by Attorney General Letitia James and presided over by Judge Arthur Engoron, as well as the E. Jean Carroll defamation case, both of which are based in New York.
"A PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES MUST HAVE FULL IMMUNITY, WITHOUT WHICH IT WOULD BE IMPOSSIBLE FOR HIM/HER TO PROPERLY FUNCTION," he shared with his 6.5 million followers. "ANY MISTAKE, EVEN IF WELL INTENDED, WOULD BE MET WITH ALMOST CERTAIN INDICTMENT BY THE OPPOSING PARTY AT TERM END."
He went on to claim that even events that "cross the line" should fall under total immunity, as he warns of "years of trauma" to determine good or bad.
"THERE MUST BE CERTAINTY. EXAMPLE: YOU CAN’T STOP POLICE FROM DOING THE JOB OF STRONG & EFFECTIVE CRIME PREVENTION BECAUSE YOU WANT TO GUARD AGAINST THE OCCASIONAL 'ROGUE COP' OR 'BAD APPLE,'" he continued. "SOMETIMES YOU JUST HAVE TO LIVE WITH 'GREAT BUT SLIGHTLY IMPERFECT.'"
"ALL PRESIDENTS MUST HAVE COMPLETE & TOTAL PRESIDENTIAL IMMUNITY, OR THE AUTHORITY & DECISIVENESS OF A PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES WILL BE STRIPPED & GONE FOREVER. HOPEFULLY THIS WILL BE AN EASY DECISION. GOD BLESS THE SUPREME COURT!"
- Donald Trump Claims It Would Be 'Hard' to Enjoy 'Golden Years of Retirement' Without Immunity During Unhinged Rant
- 'I'm Entitled to Immunity': Donald Trump Warns Joe Biden to Be 'Careful' About Indictments 'Because It Could Happen to Him'
- Donald Trump Implies He Would Have Joe Biden Indicted If He's Re-Elected as President
This argument for presidential immunity comes after Trump attended a hearing in the DC Circuit Court of Appeals last Tuesday.
During the hearing, his attorney argued that a president could order the assassination of a political rival by Seal Team Six and not face prosecution unless he were impeached and convicted first.
Trump's appointment of three Supreme Court justices — Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett — raises the stakes, as the case may eventually reach the Supreme Court.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Despite his calls for presidents to have complete and total immunity, Trump and many of his supporters have called for President Joe Biden to be arrested and convicted for his alleged connections with his son's business dealings.
"Lock Him Up" is a common phrase chanted at nearly every Trump rally, with many of the GOP base believing that the president should face prison time for his alleged crimes.