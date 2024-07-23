Lara Trump Slams Kamala Harris for Calling Donald Trump a 'Convicted Felon' — Even Though He Is One
Lara Trump was seething after Vice President Kamala Harris called out her controversial father-in-law as a criminal — despite it being true.
On May 30, a jury found Donald Trump, 78, guilty of 34 felony counts of falsifying business documents in connection with a $130,000 hush money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels just prior to the 2016 election.
However, Lara, 41, continues to insist the ruling was unwarranted.
"They’ve been trying to to label Donald Trump as a convicted felon now for, for a month," she said on a Tuesday morning, July 23, installment of Fox and Friends. "Obviously we know what that one was all about. And clearly the American people didn’t care. They came out in a huge way and gave us historic fundraising in the days after that wrongful conviction."
She also argued concerns about the embattled former POTUS' age and health were irrelevant after the shocking attempt on his life at a July 13 campaign event.
"Looking at him on the stage in Butler, Pennsylvania, seconds after getting shot, raising his fist in the air," she said. "This is the toughest, strongest man I have ever met. This is an incredible human being."
"Anyone who had any questions about Donald Trump’s fitness for office, you got your answer on that stage in Butler, Pennsylvania, when that horrific situation occurred," Lara added.
Later in the interview, Lara claimed Democrats in political office "don't care" what the average American thinks about the election.
"The fact that they are now changing pace on the Democrat side, cramming Kamala Harris in, and, by the way, not trying to find a running mate who the American people can actually look to as a leader," she said. "They don’t really care if you have the best leadership as long as they can retain power on the left. It should be a disgusting scene for every single American. When you look at the left right now."
As OK! previously reported, President Joe Biden, 81, stepped back from his bid for the White House on Sunday, July 21, after weeks of celebrities and politicians alike calling for him to end his campaign.
Instead, he endorsed Vice President Harris, 59, for office.
On Monday, July 22, she came out swinging when she announced she knows Donald's "type" due to her years as a criminal prosecutor fighting "predators who abused women" and "fraudsters who ripped off consumers."
"Our campaign has always been two different versions of what we see as the future of our country," Harris claimed. "Two different visions for the future of our country. One focused on the future — the other focused on the past."