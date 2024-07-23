Lara Trump Slams Kamala Harris for Calling Donald Trump a 'Convicted Felon' — Even Though He Is One

Lara Trump was seething after Vice President Kamala Harris called out her controversial father-in-law as a criminal — despite it being true.

On May 30, a jury found Donald Trump, 78, guilty of 34 felony counts of falsifying business documents in connection with a $130,000 hush money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels just prior to the 2016 election.

However, Lara, 41, continues to insist the ruling was unwarranted.