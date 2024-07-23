Donald Trump Unleashes on VP Kamala Harris and 'Sleepy' Joe Biden in Late Night Rant: She 'Is Not Worthy of Holding a Debate'

Trump wrote a scathing response once the announcement was released.

“Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve — And never was!” he wrote.

“He only attained the position of President by lies, Fake News, and not leaving his Basement. All those around him, including his Doctor and the Media, knew that he wasn’t capable of being President, and he wasn’t — And now, look what he’s done to our Country, with millions of people coming across our Border, totally unchecked and unvetted, many from prisons, mental institutions, and record numbers of terrorists,” Trump continued.