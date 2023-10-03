Donald Trump Mocked After Large Order of McDonald's Is Delivered to Courthouse During Fraud Trial: 'Bro Must Have Stocks'
Social media users had a field day after a sizable order of McDonald's was delivered during Donald Trump's bombshell fraud trial. On Monday, October 2, staffers carrying at least six bags of the popular fast food into the New York courthouse complex.
"Bro Must have stocks in McDonalds lol," one X user joked, and another quipped, "Maybe on Election day he could offer every voter a Happy Meal. "
"But did he pay for it? Because THAT would be a first," another person said, seemingly referring to the rumors that Trump promised "food for everyone" at a restaurant earlier this year, but never made good on the deal. "I bet he didn't pay for it. He never pay his bills," a second chimed in.
Another critic wondered, "Will #DonaldTrump still be able to get @McDonalds in prison?"
The embattled former president's love for the fast food chain has been well-documented since his time in office and he's even joked that he knows the menu better than the employees.
Earlier this year, Donald Trump Jr. further confirmed his father's love for the greasy meals.
"By the way, 100% accurate, ok. No one knows it [the menu] better," Don Jr. said. "No one probably eats more of it, per capita, than Donald Trump."
Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner — who is married to Ivanka — revealed that one of his father-in-law's "favorite meals" was a "McDonald’s Big Mac, Filet-o-Fish, fries and a vanilla shake," in an excerpt of his memoir, Breaking History.
However, back in 2018, Michael Wolff penned in his own book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House that the ex-prez ate a significant amount of fast food because he was terrified of being poisoned.
"[O]ne reason why he liked to eat at McDonald’s — nobody knew he was coming and the food was safely premade," the author claimed.
The 77-year-old weighed in on his reasoning for eating out during a 2016 CNN Town Hall moderated by Anderson Cooper.
"I’m a very clean person. I like cleanliness," he explained at the time. "And I think you’re better off going there than someplace that you maybe have no idea where the food is coming from. It’s a certain standard. But I think the food is good."