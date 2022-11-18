OK Magazine
'Bye!': Donald Trump Jr. Takes Dig At Nancy Pelosi After She Announces She Will Not Run For Leadership Post

Nov. 18 2022, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Ouch! Donald Trump Jr. didn't seem to mind that Nancy Pelosi will not be running for her leadership post again.

On Friday, November 18, the political activist captioned a photo of Pelosi at a McDonald's drive-through handing his father, Donald Trump, a bag of food.

"Bye Nancy," he simply captioned the picture.

Of course, people loved the post. One person wrote, "Ding dong the witch is gone!" while another added, "I'm Lovin It 🍟."

A third person stated, "This is gold 👏😂🤣🤣."

Just one day earlier, as OK! previously reported, Pelosi shared the big news with the public.

"I never would have thought that someday I would go from homemaker to House speaker," she said. "I will not seek re-election to Democratic leadership in the next Congress. The hour has come for a new generation to lead the Democratic caucus."

“We must move boldly into the future," she added.

It's not surprising that Pelosi is deciding to step away, as her husband, Paul Pelosi, was attacked by a hammer-wielding intruder late last month.

Paul was "violently assaulted" in their San Francisco, Calif., home at the end of October. Shortly after the unthinkable incident, Pelosi stated how she and her husband were holding up.

"It's going to be a long haul, but he will be well," the reigning House Speaker previously told NBC News. "It's just so tragic what happened."

Meanwhile, Donald had an announcement of his own this week. On Tuesday, November 16, he revealed he will run for president — again.

“America's comeback starts right now,” the politician explained in a speech at his Mar-a-Lago compound in Palm Beach, Fla. "In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for President of the United States."

Of course, Donald Trump Jr. sent his support via social media, sharing a photo of his father from Twitter. "President Trump: 'In order to make America great again and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States," the text read.

"LFG BABY!!!" he added.

