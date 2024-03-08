Joe Biden Looked Good by Not 'Keeling Over and Dying' at State of the Union Address, Alyssa Farah Griffin States
Alyssa Farah Griffin believes Donald Trump's team helped President Joe Biden before his State of the Union address, which aired on Thursday, March 7.
“The Trump camp did him a huge favor by setting expectations so low. They put out this ad the morning of that basically is like, he’s going to keel over and die, so by not tipping over at the dais he was already outperforming expectations,” Griffin said on the Friday, March 8, episode of The View.
Griffin praised the president for talking about the immigration crisis and Ukraine aid.
Joy Behar also approved of the speech, saying it was "fabulous" and that Trump, 77, was likely "going nuts watching it" from home.
The ladies of The View typically discuss Biden and Trump's ages while at the "Hot Topics" table.
As OK! previously reported, Griffin, who used to work for Trump, recently pointed out how Trump's word salads are concerning, especially as the 2024 election gets closer and closer.
“He is not as sharp as he was in 2016 and not even as sharp as he was in 2020,” Griffin said about Trump while talking to CNN anchor John Berman. “For some reason, that doesn’t necessarily come across to voters the same way, but Donald Trump is not the strongest fighter that Republicans could have right now, and it’s remarkable how much voters don’t see the age as also an issue because he is only three and a half years younger than President Joe Biden, but there is something about the way they carry themselves that is just seen very differently.”
She said that Trump, 77, has never been "super articulate or elegant," but was taken aback when he goofs up in real time.
"He’s constantly mixing up heads of state. He’s mixing up names like Nancy Pelosi and Nikki Haley. I mean, it’s gotten worse. It hasn’t gotten better," she noted.
When Biden took his annual physical as of late, Trump was upset when a component was left out about his mental fitness.
"Crooked Joe Biden must take a Cognitive Test. Maybe that way we would be able to find out why he makes such terrible decisions. I took two of them, and ACED them both (no mistakes!). All Presidents, or people wanting to become President, should mandatorily take this test!" he wrote on Truth Social in late February.