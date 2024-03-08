Joe Biden Looked Good by Not 'Keeling Over and Dying' at State of the Union Address, Alyssa Farah Griffin States

Alyssa Farah Griffin believes Donald Trump's team helped President Joe Biden before his State of the Union address, which aired on Thursday, March 7.

“The Trump camp did him a huge favor by setting expectations so low. They put out this ad the morning of that basically is like, he’s going to keel over and die, so by not tipping over at the dais he was already outperforming expectations,” Griffin said on the Friday, March 8, episode of The View.