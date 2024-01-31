Donald Trump Is Seen as a 'Laughing Fool' by World Leaders, Claims Former Security Advisor: 'He's an Easy Mark'
Even though Donald Trump claims he has a great relationship with other dictators, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, John Bolton, who served as Trump’s National Security Advisor from 2018 to 2019, thinks Trump is delusional.
"Well, I think, the hard men of history like Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, understand what their job is for their respective country. I don’t think Trump understands what the job of the presidency is for ours," Bolton said while talking with Kaitlan Collins.
"And I will say, having been in the room with him, in meeting those people, having listened in on his phone conversations, I don’t think they are really friendly with Donald Trump. I think they think, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un and others, they think he’s a laughing fool and they’re fully prepared to take advantage of him. Trump’s self-absorption makes it impossible for him to understand that," he continued. "I think they believe he’s an easy mark."
Bolton also revealed why it would be bad for the country if Trump, 77, were to be president again.
"I don’t think Trump is capable of making the decisions grounded in national security. His attention span is short. He doesn’t know much about world history or world affairs. He actually doesn’t think they matter very much. He thinks his personal relationships with foreign leaders, especially the authoritarian ones, are all that matter. And while personal relations in international affairs are important, when you get in a situation like we see in the Middle East now, they’re not significant," he shared.
This isn't the first time Bolton has been critical of Trump.
In May 2023, he made similar comments about Trump's friendliness with other leaders.
“I have been in those rooms with him when he met with those leaders, I believe they think he’s a laughing fool. And the idea that somehow his presence in office would have deterred Putin is flatly wrong,” he said on CNN before naming the Russian, Chinese and North Korean leaders.
Bolton was also disappointed that Trump would forgive people for attacking the Capitol on January 6, 2021.
“It’s another example why he’s not fit to be president. If anybody wants to know what a Trump administration would look like, when he’s pardoning the people who rioted on January 6, I think that’s all you need to know,” he shared.