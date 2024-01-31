Donald Trump Is Seen as a 'Laughing Fool' by World Leaders, Claims Former Security Advisor: 'He's an Easy Mark'

"Well, I think, the hard men of history like Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, understand what their job is for their respective country. I don’t think Trump understands what the job of the presidency is for ours," Bolton said while talking with Kaitlan Collins.

"And I will say, having been in the room with him, in meeting those people, having listened in on his phone conversations, I don’t think they are really friendly with Donald Trump. I think they think, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un and others, they think he’s a laughing fool and they’re fully prepared to take advantage of him. Trump’s self-absorption makes it impossible for him to understand that," he continued. "I think they believe he’s an easy mark."