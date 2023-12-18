'He's Becoming Crazier': Chris Christie Blasts Donald Trump for Remarks on Vladimir Putin and Immigrants in During New Hampshire Rally

Christie also lashed out against members of Congress who have not spoken poorly of the politician as he attempts to take over the White House for the second team.

“You’re telling me that someone who says that immigrants are poisoning the blood of this country, someone who says Vladimir Putin is a character witness is fit to be president of the United States, was the right president at the right time? Nikki Haley should be ashamed of herself,” Christie said, referring to when Haley said Trump is still fit to be president.