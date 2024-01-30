OK Magazine
Nikki Haley Argues Donald Trump Cannot Beat President Joe Biden, Vows to 'Make America Normal Again' If Elected

nikki haley argues biden cant beat trump make america normal again pp
Source: mega
By:

Jan. 30 2024, Published 2:02 p.m. ET

Nikki Haley doesn't believe it's possible for Donald Trump to beat President Joe Biden in the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

"Look at Iowa. Look at New Hampshire. He doesn’t win independents," she said on a Tuesday, January 30, sit-down with radio host Hugh Hewitt. "No one can win a general election if you don’t have independents."

kellyanne conway slammed hypocrite nikki haley election denier
Source: mega

Nikki Haley doesn't believe Donald Trump can beat Joe Biden.

"He doesn’t win suburban women. He has lost some Republicans who don’t like his style. Not only that, 75% of Americans say they don’t want a rematch between Biden and Trump," the former governor of South Carolina continued. "The majority of Americans disapprove of Trump and disapprove of Biden."

"Both of these men put us trillions of dollars in debt that our kids are never going to forgive us for," she added. "And are we really going to say that our only choice is to have two guys in their 80s? We can do better than that."

joebiden pm
Source: mega

President Joe Biden is running for a second term in the 2024 election.

"Look at all those general election polls. He does not beat Biden," Haley said of Trump. "You look at those same general election polls I’m in: I defeat Biden by up to 17 points."

The Republican hopeful went on to claim that the "number one thing everybody wants" is to "make America normal again" after both the Trump and Biden administrations.

donald trump
Source: mega

Donald Trump is the first former POTUS to be criminally charged.

MORE ON:
Nikki Haley
"I have faith in America," she noted. "But Donald Trump lost in 2018. He lost in 2020. He lost in 2022. What makes you think a fourth try is going to make any difference?"

"We have to start saying, okay, do like I- I voted for Donald Trump twice. This is not personal for me," Haley clarified of her own political decisions. "I was proud to serve America in his administration, but I don’t want my kids to live like this. And we need somebody who can put in a solid eight years and get us back on track. And that’s what I’m determined to do."

nikki haley imposter donald trump primary
Source: mega

Haley blasted Trump for focusing his campaign on revenge.

This comes after Haley blasted Trump for focusing his campaign on "revenge" and his ongoing legal drama rather than the "important issues" Americans are facing.

"Donald Trump got out there and just threw a temper tantrum. He pitched a fit. He was. He was insulting. He was doing what he does. But I know that’s what he does when he’s insecure," she said earlier this month. "I know that’s what he does when he is threatened."

Source: OK!

"He didn’t talk about the fact that we’ve got an economy in shambles and an inflation that’s run out of control," she pointed out. "He didn’t talk about the fact that we only have 31 percent of eighth graders in our country who are proficient in reading."

"He didn’t talk about what we were going to do to get the lawlessness on the border under control," Haley continued. "He didn’t talk about what we were going to do to bring law and order back to our country. He didn’t talk about what he was going to do to help all the wars that we’re in, and to keep us from going to war. He didn’t talk about any of that."

