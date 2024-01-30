Nikki Haley Argues Donald Trump Cannot Beat President Joe Biden, Vows to 'Make America Normal Again' If Elected

"He doesn’t win suburban women. He has lost some Republicans who don’t like his style. Not only that, 75% of Americans say they don’t want a rematch between Biden and Trump," the former governor of South Carolina continued. "The majority of Americans disapprove of Trump and disapprove of Biden."

"Both of these men put us trillions of dollars in debt that our kids are never going to forgive us for," she added. "And are we really going to say that our only choice is to have two guys in their 80s? We can do better than that."