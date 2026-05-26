Donald Trump, 79, Insists His Physical Went 'Perfectly' as Top Doctor Sounds Alarm on President's 'Increased Risk of Dementia'
May 26 2026, Updated 1:56 p.m. ET
Donald Trump claimed his physical couldn't have gone better, though a top doctor has once again sounded the alarm on the seemingly sleepy president's rumored decline.
Taking to Truth Social on Tuesday, May 26, the POTUS declared: "Just finished my 6 month physical at Walter Reed Military Medical Center. Everything checked out PERFECTLY."
"Thank you to the great Doctors and Staff! Heading back to the White House. President DJT," he concluded.
Donald Trump Dozed Off at Arlington National Cemetery
While the 79-year-old was quick to boast about his apparently thriving health, concerns remain at an all time high ahead of the Republican leader's 80th birthday next month.
Just hours before completing his physical, Dr. Jonathan Reiner joined CNN's Tuesday morning broadcast to double down on concerns he has regarding the president's health following Trump's drowsy demeanor at Arlington National Cemetery during Memorial Day events on Monday, May 25.
'The President Has Severe Daytime Somnolence'
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"The president has severe daytime somnolence," the board-certified cardiologist declared. "He falls asleep very often. He's fallen asleep in the Oval Office on multiple occasions with people talking to him in the cabinet room, and I was concerned yesterday that he might have fallen asleep at Arlington National Cemetery during Memorial Day observances."
"Chronic insomnia is a severe illness," Reiner — the director of the cardiac catheterization laboratory at The George Washington University Hospital — warned. "It can result in an increase in risk of dementia, decrease in cognitive effects in older people."
Top Doctor Calls White House Claims 'Not Credible'
Dr. Reiner’s comments come as he also hoped for a “credible explanation" for Trump's "physical health concerns” from the White House following his annual checkup on Tuesday.
In addition to cognitive concerns, the top doctor demanded answers for bruising on Trump’s hands and “severe swelling in his ankles,” calling the White House’s hand-shaking excuse “not credible.”
'An Entirely Different Thing'
Regarding the president’s cankles, Reiner noted Trump’s doctor described the swelling as a result of “chronic venous insufficiency, when just three months before, one year ago, his examination disclosed that he had no edema, which would make this acute venous insufficiency, which is an entirely different thing.”
(Edema is a medical term for swelling caused by excess fluid trapped in the body's tissues — commonly occurring in the feet, ankles and legs.)