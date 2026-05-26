or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Health > Donald Trump
OK LogoHEALTH

Donald Trump, 79, Insists His Physical Went 'Perfectly' as Top Doctor Sounds Alarm on President's 'Increased Risk of Dementia'

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump boasted about the 'perfecct' results of his physical exam moments after its completion on Tuesday, May 26.

Profile Image

May 26 2026, Updated 1:56 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump claimed his physical couldn't have gone better, though a top doctor has once again sounded the alarm on the seemingly sleepy president's rumored decline.

Taking to Truth Social on Tuesday, May 26, the POTUS declared: "Just finished my 6 month physical at Walter Reed Military Medical Center. Everything checked out PERFECTLY."

"Thank you to the great Doctors and Staff! Heading back to the White House. President DJT," he concluded.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @realdonaldtrump/TruthSocial
Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Dozed Off at Arlington National Cemetery

Image of 'Everything checked out PERFECTLY,' Donald Trump declared.
Source: MEGA

'Everything checked out PERFECTLY,' Donald Trump declared.

While the 79-year-old was quick to boast about his apparently thriving health, concerns remain at an all time high ahead of the Republican leader's 80th birthday next month.

Just hours before completing his physical, Dr. Jonathan Reiner joined CNN's Tuesday morning broadcast to double down on concerns he has regarding the president's health following Trump's drowsy demeanor at Arlington National Cemetery during Memorial Day events on Monday, May 25.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @atrupar/X
Article continues below advertisement

'The President Has Severe Daytime Somnolence'

Image of 'It can result in increased risk of dementia,' a top doctor warned.
Source: MEGA

'It can result in increased risk of dementia,' a top doctor warned.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

"The president has severe daytime somnolence," the board-certified cardiologist declared. "He falls asleep very often. He's fallen asleep in the Oval Office on multiple occasions with people talking to him in the cabinet room, and I was concerned yesterday that he might have fallen asleep at Arlington National Cemetery during Memorial Day observances."

"Chronic insomnia is a severe illness," Reiner — the director of the cardiac catheterization laboratory at The George Washington University Hospital — warned. "It can result in an increase in risk of dementia, decrease in cognitive effects in older people."

Article continues below advertisement

Top Doctor Calls White House Claims 'Not Credible'

Image of Dr. Jonathan Reiner demanded a 'credible explanation' for Donald Trump's 'physical health concerns.'
Source: MEGA

Dr. Jonathan Reiner demanded a 'credible explanation' for Donald Trump's 'physical health concerns.'

Dr. Reiner’s comments come as he also hoped for a “credible explanation" for Trump's "physical health concerns” from the White House following his annual checkup on Tuesday.

In addition to cognitive concerns, the top doctor demanded answers for bruising on Trump’s hands and “severe swelling in his ankles,” calling the White House’s hand-shaking excuse “not credible.”

'An Entirely Different Thing'

Image of Donald Trump's bruised hands and swollen ankles frequently fuel health concerns.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's bruised hands and swollen ankles frequently fuel health concerns.

Regarding the president’s cankles, Reiner noted Trump’s doctor described the swelling as a result of “chronic venous insufficiency, when just three months before, one year ago, his examination disclosed that he had no edema, which would make this acute venous insufficiency, which is an entirely different thing.”

(Edema is a medical term for swelling caused by excess fluid trapped in the body's tissues — commonly occurring in the feet, ankles and legs.)

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.