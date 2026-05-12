Donald Trump Reveals the Date for His Overdue Annual Medical Exam After Dozing Off in Public
May 12 2026, Published 10:41 a.m. ET
President Donald Trump is finally scheduled to undergo his annual medical and dental evaluations on Tuesday, May 26, at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.
The White House announced the date on Monday, May 11, addressing the delay in his annual physical, which was technically due in April following his previous exam in April 2025.
The announcement of another dental visit comes as Trump was rushed away from his Jupiter, Fla., golf club on Saturday, May 2, for a dentist appointment that was not listed on his public schedule.
The White House described the visit as a "scheduled appointment at his local dentist," which interrupted his golf game just after 1 p.m.
This will be his fourth publicly announced medical visit since returning to the office. His last major visit was a "semiannual" checkup in October 2025, which included advanced imaging.
Trump confirmed in January that he underwent a CT scan, not an MRI as was originally stated, during his October 2025 visit to Walter Reed. The scan of his heart and abdomen, his doctors insisted, was "perfectly normal." The POTUS stated he regretted the scan because it raised unnecessary health questions and speculation of secret hospitalizations.
The exam comes just weeks before his 80th birthday in June.
Trump's health has been a frequent subject of public discussion and official defense lately. While the White House and his physician, Dr. Sean Barbabella, maintain he is in "exceptional health", several specific conditions and observations have been noted recently.
The White House confirmed in July 2025 that Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency. This common condition in older adults causes blood to pool in the legs, leading to visible ankle swelling, or "cankles," as observers have noted.
Dark bruises and bandages have frequently been seen on his hands. His physician attributed this to a combination of frequent handshaking and a daily cardiovascular prevention aspirin regimen.
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The 79-year-old president has also been dozing off during public events following late-night Truth Social posting sprees, and most recently at White House briefings and cabinet meetings. Trump has denied sleeping during these times, stating he was "resting his eyes" or that he was caught mid-blink.
Still, cardiologist Dr. Jonathan Reiner has described this condition — somnolence — as concerning and warranting further evaluation.
Recent polling shows a growing number of Americans, including majorities in some surveys, expressing concerns about his mental fitness for office.
Some medical analysts have speculated on signs of age-related cognitive decline. Trump has countered these claims by stating he "aced" a recent comprehensive cognitive test.
Observers have noted occasional slurred words and factual errors during speeches. However, those close to him continue to describe his energy levels as "superhuman.”
Reports have noted a 39 percent decrease in official appearances compared to his first term, with some observers suggesting his body is faltering, noting, "You don't suddenly wake up stronger, sharper, more resilient.”
The POTUS has pushed back himself on reports of his decline, saing, "Despite all of this, the time and work involved, The New York Times, and some others, like to pretend that I am 'slowing up,' am maybe not as sharp as I once was, or am in poor physical health, knowing that it is not true, and knowing that I work very hard..."