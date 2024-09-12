'Child Abuse': Donald Trump Ridiculed for Signing an Infant During Campaign Stop on the Anniversary of September 11

A clip of Trump's visit was shared by his own deputy director of communications in a social media post that read, "Making Babies Great Again."

The clip went viral on X, formerly known as Twitter, after it was spread by critics of the former president, who pointed out how distressed and uncomfortable the infant looked when the New York businessman signed their onesie.

One user posted the clip and wrote, "Poor little child being marked by a rapist and convicted felon. The man forcing that child into that situation is also a piece of s--- for doing that."

Another X user commented, "Somehow, even a person this young manages a wide-eyed look of disdain for Trump. This child knows what's up."

A third person shared the clip in a post that simply read, "Child abuse."