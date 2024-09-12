or
'Child Abuse': Donald Trump Ridiculed for Signing an Infant During Campaign Stop on the Anniversary of September 11

Composite photo of Donald Trump and a Pennsylvania baby.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's deputy director of communications shared the clip in a post that read, 'Making Babies Great Again.'

Sept. 12 2024, Published 3:45 p.m. ET

Former President and Republican nominee Donald Trump was mocked after autographing a baby while visiting a volunteer fire department in Shanksville, Penn., on the anniversary of September 11.

donald trump signing infant baby campaign stop anniversary
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump faced backlash for autographing a confused baby.

A clip of Trump's visit was shared by his own deputy director of communications in a social media post that read, "Making Babies Great Again."

The clip went viral on X, formerly known as Twitter, after it was spread by critics of the former president, who pointed out how distressed and uncomfortable the infant looked when the New York businessman signed their onesie.

One user posted the clip and wrote, "Poor little child being marked by a rapist and convicted felon. The man forcing that child into that situation is also a piece of s--- for doing that."

Another X user commented, "Somehow, even a person this young manages a wide-eyed look of disdain for Trump. This child knows what's up."

A third person shared the clip in a post that simply read, "Child abuse."

Source: @RonFilipkowski/X
This isn't the first time Trump found himself in an awkward situation with a fan's baby.

In April, a woman in an autograph line at one of his rallies asked the New York businessman to “sign my baby’s forehead” as others in the crowd also encouraged him to “sign the baby!”

Microphones were able to catch bits and pieces of the interaction between Trump and the crowd, and at one point, he appears to be signing a small pink baby bonnet but not the actual child.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
donald trump signing infant baby campaign stop anniversary
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump did several campaign stops on the anniversary of 9/11.

Prior to the recent baby incident, Trump and his political opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, attended a series of events surrounding the 9/11 anniversary and briefly shook hands before a memorial service at Ground Zero in New York City.

In footage from the appearance, the Republican candidate, 78, appeared to mouth “you did a good job” to his Democratic rival, 59, who many believe beat him during their first face-off.

donald trump congratulates shakes hands kamala harris debate watch
Source: C-SPAN

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump both attended the 9/11 memorial in New York City after their debate the night before.

Source: ok!

President Joe Biden also attended the service and stood alongside Harris and Trump as the names of those who lost their lives on that tragic day were read aloud by loved ones.

The crowd was also filled with FDNY and NYPD officers who wore their dress uniforms to honor those lost in service.

