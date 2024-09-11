Donald Trump Congratulates and Shakes Hands With Rival Kamala Harris at 9/11 Memorial After Fiery Debate: Watch
They meet again!
On Wednesday, September 11, Donald Trump and Kamala Harris were seen shaking hands at the 9/11 memorial in NYC following their fiery debate the night prior.
In footage from the appearance, the Republican, 78, appeared to mouth “you did a good job” to his Democratic rival, who many believe beat him during their first face-off.
At the event, which took place at Ground Zero in Manhattan, Harris and Trump stood at the ceremony separated by only Joe Biden and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg. The 59-year-old appeared in an all-black suit with a commemorative blue ribbon, while Trump donned the same blue ribbon with his classic navy suit and red tie.
The moment occurred the morning after the pair exited the debate stage in Philadelphia, Penn.
The contentious battle between the duo aired on ABC and began with Harris and Trump’s first-ever handshake.
In the awkward moment, Harris walked right up to Trump with her hand out, though the former president appeared hesitant. Eventually, Trump extended his hand, while Harris said, "Kamala Harris. Let's have a good debate."
The Apprentice star replied, "Nice to see you. Have fun."
Throughout the night, both Harris and Trump took digs at each other on the national stage.
At one point, the vice president urged the American public to tune into a MAGA rally, joking "it's a really interesting thing to watch."
"You will see during the course of his rallies, he talks about fictional characters like Hannibal Lecter," she stated, referencing Trump’s many mentions of the serial killer from Silence of the Lambs. "He will talk about windmills causing cancer!"
"And what you will also notice is that people start leaving his rallies early out of exhaustion and boredom," she noted. "And I will tell you, the one thing you will not hear him talk about is you. You will not hear him talk about your needs, your dreams and your desires. And I’ll tell you, I believe you deserve a president who actually puts you first. And I pledge to you that I will."
Trump hit back at Harris later in the debate, claiming Biden doesn't like her.
"She got no votes. He got 14 million votes. You talk about a threat to democracy? He got 14 million and they threw him out of office," Trump said of Biden stepping down from the election in July.
"And you know what, I'll give you a little secret: he hates her," Trump claimed. "He can't stand her."
Despite the harsh comment, Harris brushed off the father-of-five’s remark and moved on to another question asked by one of the moderators.