Marjorie Taylor Greene Mobbed By Donald Trump Protestors Outside NYC Courthouse Ahead Of Arraignment

Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene joined Donald Trump's supporters at the New York City courthouse as they protested his arraignment hours before his arrival — but she was met with backlash from his opposers.

With a megaphone in hand as the former POTUS' supporters objected his indictment for an alleged hush money payment of $130,000 made to adult film star Stormy Daniels, the Georgia representative spoke to the people who swarmed around her.