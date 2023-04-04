Marjorie Taylor Greene Mobbed By Donald Trump Protestors Outside NYC Courthouse Ahead Of Arraignment
Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene joined Donald Trump's supporters at the New York City courthouse as they protested his arraignment hours before his arrival — but she was met with backlash from his opposers.
With a megaphone in hand as the former POTUS' supporters objected his indictment for an alleged hush money payment of $130,000 made to adult film star Stormy Daniels, the Georgia representative spoke to the people who swarmed around her.
And while she attempted to take control of the rally, it seems those against Trump got in her way.
Taking to Twitter in the early hours of Tuesday, April 4, Greene explained: "I’m here in NY to protest with my voice against the weaponization of the justice system on innocent President Trump, but the counter protestors are coming to commit assault that can cause audible damage to everyone’s ears including NYPD."
Greene then took aim at the Mayor of New York City for specifically naming her in a press conference while warning protesters against getting out of hand.
"But Mayor [Eric] Adams warns me by name!" she went on. "If counter protestors are violating freedom of speech and committing assault, they should be arrested."
“As you can see, I’m standing here peacefully protesting, but you called me out by name. While you allow crime in your streets, and you send your henchman to assault against people by making loud noises, assault against police officers who are doing their jobs trying to keep things civil, trying to keep things peace, trying to prevent violence,” she also said into her megaphone, specifically speaking to Adams — who did not appear to be on site.
During a Monday, April 3, press conference, Adams said, “While there may be some rabble-rousers thinking about coming to our city tomorrow, a message is clear and simple: control yourselves. New York City is our home, not a playground for your misplaced anger."
He went on to call Greene out, adding: “People like Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is known to spread misinformation and hate speech … she stated she’s coming to town. While you’re in town, be on your best behavior.”
In the days leading up to Trump's arrival at the criminal court on Tuesday, Greene announced she would be heading to New York to show her support to the disgraced politician — whose affair with Daniels allegedly occurred after they met at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, Calif., in 2006.
“Under our constitutional rights, we WILL support President Trump and protest the tyrants,” Greene tweeted on Friday, March 31.