Donald Trump Skips His Own Christian Faith Event to Go Golfing

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President Donald Trump skipped attending the White House-backed Christian faith event, "Rededicate 250," to spend the afternoon golfing at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Va. The incident took place during the "Rededicate 250: National Jubilee of Prayer, Praise & Thanksgiving," a massive nine-hour religious gathering held on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

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Source: mega The president skipped the event.

While his administration heavily promoted the event as a celebration of America's upcoming 250th birthday, the president opted for the golf course instead.

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Source: mega Organizers played a weeks-old pre-recorded video of Trump reciting scripture.

According to White House press pool reports, Trump arrived at his Virginia golf club just before 1:00 p.m. and remained there until 4:22 p.m. Rather than appearing live or delivering a new message, organizers played a weeks-old pre-recorded video of Trump reciting scripture (2 Chronicles 7:11-22), originally filmed for a separate "America Reads the Bible" event. “The president was apparently busy answering a different Sunday calling,” quipped The Daily Beast.

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President Trump recites Chronicles 7:11-22 for the second time this year at Rededicate 2025.



Trump recited the same passage at “America Reads the Bible.”



This Old Testament passage is a message from the LORD, telling the Israelites He will keep them in the land if they remain… pic.twitter.com/ZRyKXss2CF — The Truth Wire (@TheTruthWireX) May 18, 2026

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Source: MEGA Former Virginia Republican congresswoman Barbara Comstock also noted the president’s priorities.

Former Virginia Republican congresswoman Barbara Comstock also noted the president’s priorities, posting, “Trump Snubs His Big Faith Event to Go To His Favorite Place Of Worship - the Golf Course. (He sent in a lame repeated message by tape).” During the event, Trump posted a message on Truth Social, wishing attendees a "GOOD TIME." However, the post drew heavy scrutiny for omitting any mention of prayer or faith, focusing instead on praising the physical appearance of Fox & Friends Weekend co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy. "I HOPE EVERYBODY AT REDEDICATE 250 IS HAVING A GOOD TIME. IF THERE IS ANYTHING I CAN DO TO HELP, JUST HAVE OUR BEAUTIFUL, BOTH INSIDE AND OUT, RACHAEL C.D., GIVE ME A CALL. I’M BACK FROM CHINA!!! President DJT,” he wrote on Truth Social.

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Source: mega Marjorie Taylor Greene publicly rebuked the president on X.

The decision to play golf rather than attend the massive Christian festival sparked significant political and religious reactions. Former Trump ally and congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene publicly rebuked the president on X, stating, "Our President is not a Christian, and his words and actions should not be supported by Christians." She urged Christian members of his administration to "stop worshipping the President and intervene in Trump's madness."

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Source: mega The incident follows a pattern that has fueled debate among religious conservatives.