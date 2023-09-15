Donald Trump Skirts Around Abortion Question on 'Meet the Press,' Gets Scolded by the Biden Campaign
Donald Trump failed to give a direct answer about his stance on abortion during his upcoming appearance on Meet the Press.
On the Thursday, September 14, edition of NBC Nightly News, Lester Holt and Kristin Welker — the woman who interviewed the former president — gave a preview for the chat that will air on Sunday, September 17.
"I asked former President Trump if he would support a federal ban on abortion. He said he’s looking to negotiate a deal. He did not commit to a federal ban or a number of weeks," she noted. "He did take aim at his GOP rival, Ron DeSantis, for signing a six-week ban into Florida law, saying that just goes too far."
After Joe Biden's campaign caught wind of Trump's comments, they issued a statement to note that the businessman is simply afraid of backlash and trying to paint himself in a more favorable light.
"In Donald Trump’s own words: he is the reason states across the country are able to ban abortion and are putting women’s lives in danger," stated the POTUS' campaign spokesman Amar Moussa. "He’s repeatedly bragged that ‘nobody has ever done more’ for abortion bans, and it was ‘an honor’ to have appointed the justices who eliminated Roe v. Wade."
"Now, facing an election where he has to defend his deeply unpopular actions, he refuses to give Kristen Welker the honest answer on his support for banning abortion nationwide," Moussa continued. "The millions of women whose reproductive rights have already been curtailed know where Donald Trump stands on this issue. If elected again, there’s little doubt he’d go further and advance the same extreme agenda."
The Biden ally concluded his letter by declaring that Biden and VP Kamala Harris "will always protect a women’s right to choose and when they are reelected, they will work tirelessly to restore Roe as the law of the land."
Mediaite obtained Moussa's letter.