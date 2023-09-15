OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Donald Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Donald Trump Skirts Around Abortion Question on 'Meet the Press,' Gets Scolded by the Biden Campaign

donald trump skirts abortion question meet the press scolded biden
Source: mega
By:

Sep. 15 2023, Published 2:54 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Donald Trump failed to give a direct answer about his stance on abortion during his upcoming appearance on Meet the Press.

On the Thursday, September 14, edition of NBC Nightly News, Lester Holt and Kristin Welker — the woman who interviewed the former president — gave a preview for the chat that will air on Sunday, September 17.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump skirts abortion question meet the press scolded biden
Source: mega

Donald Trump refused to give a detailed answer about where he stands on abortion.

"I asked former President Trump if he would support a federal ban on abortion. He said he’s looking to negotiate a deal. He did not commit to a federal ban or a number of weeks," she noted. "He did take aim at his GOP rival, Ron DeSantis, for signing a six-week ban into Florida law, saying that just goes too far."

After Joe Biden's campaign caught wind of Trump's comments, they issued a statement to note that the businessman is simply afraid of backlash and trying to paint himself in a more favorable light.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump skirts abortion question meet the press scolded biden
Source: mega

Trump's 'Meet the Press' interview airs on Sunday, September 17.

"In Donald Trump’s own words: he is the reason states across the country are able to ban abortion and are putting women’s lives in danger," stated the POTUS' campaign spokesman Amar Moussa. "He’s repeatedly bragged that ‘nobody has ever done more’ for abortion bans, and it was ‘an honor’ to have appointed the justices who eliminated Roe v. Wade."

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Article continues below advertisement
donald trump skirts abortion question meet the press scolded biden
Source: mega

The ex-POTUS said he didn't agree with Ron DeSantis' abortion views.

"Now, facing an election where he has to defend his deeply unpopular actions, he refuses to give Kristen Welker the honest answer on his support for banning abortion nationwide," Moussa continued. "The millions of women whose reproductive rights have already been curtailed know where Donald Trump stands on this issue. If elected again, there’s little doubt he’d go further and advance the same extreme agenda."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

The Biden ally concluded his letter by declaring that Biden and VP Kamala Harris "will always protect a women’s right to choose and when they are reelected, they will work tirelessly to restore Roe as the law of the land."

Mediaite obtained Moussa's letter.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.