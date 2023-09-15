Donald Trump 'Isn't Happy' About Hunter Biden Indictment, Claims There Are Still 2 Justice Systems
Hunter Biden's recent indictment hasn't done much to change Donald Trump's views on the justice system.
The businessman gave his two cents on the first son's gun charges during his Thursday, September 14, appearance on Meet the Press.
"The president’s son, Hunter Biden, was indicted by a federal grand jury on three gun charges. Given that, Mr. President, can you continue to say that there are two systems of justice?" host Kristin Welker asked.
"Well, I think there’s no question about it. He had a plea deal that was the deal of the century. The art of the deal, you could write a book on it. The art of the deal," he replied. "And all of a sudden it was broken up by a judge who was able to – a brilliant judge, actually, who was able to see through what was happening."
Trump called it a "sad situation," noting "nobody should be happy about this."
"I’m not happy about it. Nobody is. It’s a very sad thing. It’s so bad for our country. But you know, if you think about it, I’ve been under investigation from the day I came down the escalator. A phony investigation. Fake investigations. Investigations that I beat every single time. Still under investigations," he continued. "It’s a very sad thing. And it’s a slippery slope, and dangerous, very dangerous for our country."
- Donald Trump Rages Over 'Fake Charges' He Tried to Destroy Evidence in Classified Documents Scandal
- Donald Trump Will 'Never Totally Forgive' Megyn Kelly for Asking About Criminal Indictments During 'Contentious' Interview
- Donald Trump Claims the Democrats Started a 'Very Dangerous' Process After Hunter Biden Indictment
As OK! reported, Biden was hit with three charges related to possessing a gun while using narcotics.
Two of the counts carry a maximum prison sentence of 10 years, while the third tops out at five years. All three carry a maximum fine of $250,000.
The former attorney has yet to comment on the situation since the charges, nor has his father, President Joe Biden.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
In fact, when the POTUS addressed the crowd at Prince George’s Community College in Largo, Md., just hours after the news broke, he didn't mention the scandal and seemed to be in good spirits.
Hunter is also being investigated in relation to his international business deals.
Mediaite reported on Trump's Meet the Press appearance.