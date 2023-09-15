OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Donald Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Donald Trump 'Isn't Happy' About Hunter Biden Indictment, Claims There Are Still 2 Justice Systems

donald trump isnt happy hunter biden indictment justice systems
Source: mega
By:

Sep. 15 2023, Published 10:43 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Hunter Biden's recent indictment hasn't done much to change Donald Trump's views on the justice system.

The businessman gave his two cents on the first son's gun charges during his Thursday, September 14, appearance on Meet the Press.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump isnt happy hunter biden indictment justice systems
Source: mega

Donald Trump first commented on Hunter Biden's charges via Truth Social.

"The president’s son, Hunter Biden, was indicted by a federal grand jury on three gun charges. Given that, Mr. President, can you continue to say that there are two systems of justice?" host Kristin Welker asked.

"Well, I think there’s no question about it. He had a plea deal that was the deal of the century. The art of the deal, you could write a book on it. The art of the deal," he replied. "And all of a sudden it was broken up by a judge who was able to – a brilliant judge, actually, who was able to see through what was happening."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump isnt happy hunter biden indictment justice systems
Source: mega

Hunter Biden purchased the gun in question in 2018.

Trump called it a "sad situation," noting "nobody should be happy about this."

"I’m not happy about it. Nobody is. It’s a very sad thing. It’s so bad for our country. But you know, if you think about it, I’ve been under investigation from the day I came down the escalator. A phony investigation. Fake investigations. Investigations that I beat every single time. Still under investigations," he continued. "It’s a very sad thing. And it’s a slippery slope, and dangerous, very dangerous for our country."

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Article continues below advertisement
donald trump isnt happy hunter biden indictment justice systems
Source: mega

Joe Biden hasn't commented on Hunter's charges.

As OK! reported, Biden was hit with three charges related to possessing a gun while using narcotics.

Two of the counts carry a maximum prison sentence of 10 years, while the third tops out at five years. All three carry a maximum fine of $250,000.

The former attorney has yet to comment on the situation since the charges, nor has his father, President Joe Biden.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

In fact, when the POTUS addressed the crowd at Prince George’s Community College in Largo, Md., just hours after the news broke, he didn't mention the scandal and seemed to be in good spirits.

Hunter is also being investigated in relation to his international business deals.

Mediaite reported on Trump's Meet the Press appearance.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.